Tributes pour in for Pee Dee paramedic after body is found in Dillon County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As a paramedic, Phonesia Machado-Fore was a life saver, listener and beacon of calm for strangers dealing with some of the most upsetting moments they’ll ever experience.

That’s how the 52-year-old former Marion County paramedic is being remembered on social media. Tributes to Machado-Fore began populating social media accounts just hours after Dillon County authorities said they discovered her body on Friday.

A person of interest in her death, Jaremy Smith, is also wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Mexico State Police officer on Friday morning.

Machado-Fore was last seen on Tuesday at her Wildwood Loop home in Marion.

Fore has worked for Florence County EMS since 2017, and the agency said she was a loving mother and grandmother who loved making people feel better.

“Her infectious laughter, quick wit and devious smile were part of who she was as a person, co-worker and friend. While she may not always agree with you, you knew that she would be there for you if you needed anything,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “She truly had a servant’s heart and genuinely loved people.”

Here’s a look at what others had to say about Machado-Fore.

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office

“Sheriff Hamilton and Staff at Dillon County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family and friends of Phonesia Machado-Fore and to our Brothers and Sisters in blue of the New Mexico State Police.

We will keep the family, friends and colleagues of Phonesia Machado-Fore and New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare in our thoughts and prayers.

Sheriff Hamilton and Staff will work side by side with Marion County Sheriff’s Office-South Carolina, SLED and Federal authorities to bring those responsible to justice.”

Florence County Emergency Management

“Our sincerest condolences to Paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore’s family and her brothers and sisters at Florence County Emergency Medical Services. Your laughter, smile, and friendship will truly be missed by many. Take your rest. We’ve got it from here!”

Lamar Rescue Squad

“On behalf of The Lamar Rescue Squad, we offer our condolences to the family of Paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore and Officer Jeremy Smith. Praying that God surrounds the families of these brave first responders!”

Manning Fire Department

“On behalf of Manning City Fire Department we extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at Florence County Emergency Medical Services, the family and friends of Phonesia Machado-Fore and to our Brothers and Sisters in blue of the New Mexico State Police.

We will keep the family, friends and colleagues of Phonesia Machado-Fore and New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare in our thoughts and prayers.”

Marion County Sheriff’s Office

“Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said on his department’s Facebook page. “My team and I will not stop until we bring the person or persons responsible for her death to justice.”

Marlboro County Emergency Medical Services

“Marlboro County Emergency Medical Services extends our condolences to the family and friends of Paramedic Phonesia Machado Fore as well as our friends and family at Florence County EMS. Without question, Phonesia touched, improved and saved many lives throughout her career as a first responder. Being a paramedic is often a thankless job, but it goes without saying that she impacted too many lives to count. Phonesia, we have it from here.”

Williamsburg County Fire Department

“On behalf of Fire Chief Randy Swinton and Williamsburg County Fire Dept, we extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at Florence County Emergency Medical Services, the family and friends of Phonesia Machado-Fore and to our Brothers and Sisters in blue of the New Mexico State Police.

It has been a pleasure for us to be able to work alongside Paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore during her time with Williamsburg County EMS.

We will keep the family, friends and colleagues of Phonesia Machado-Fore and New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare in our thoughts and prayers.”

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office

“On behalf of Sheriff Stephen R. Gardner and Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to our colleagues at Florence County Emergency Medical Services, the family and friends of Phonesia Machado-Fore and to our Brothers and Sisters in blue of the New Mexico State Police.

It has been a pleasure for us to be able to work alongside Paramedic Phonesia Machado-Fore during her time with Williamsburg County EMS! You served the county and citizens of Williamsburg County well!

We will keep the family, friends and colleagues of Phonesia Machado-Fore and New Mexico State Police Officer Justin Hare in our thoughts and prayers.”

