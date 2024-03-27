Tributes To Former Sen. Joe Lieberman Pour In On Social Media

The death of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman inspired a lot of social media salutes on Tuesday.

The former Connecticut politician and Democratic vice presidential candidate died Wednesday in New York City from complications suffered after a fall, and his death was greeted with tributes from politicians and pundits from both sides of the aisle.

A sampling of posts appears below.

Statement by President George W. Bush on former U.S. Senator Joseph Lieberman:



"Laura and I are saddened by the loss of Joe Lieberman. Joe was as fine an American as they come and one of the most decent people I met during my time in Washington. As a Democrat, Joe wasn't afraid… — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) March 27, 2024

.@JoeLieberman endorsed me when I was 25 years old, running for local office, over 18 years ago. My condolences to his entire family. I will remember our many conversations. https://t.co/AWnalGL8hH — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) March 27, 2024

RIP Joe Lieberman!



Along with William F. Buckley, Jr., I was among the Connecticut “Republicans For Lieberman” in 1988 when he challenged shitbag Senator Lowell Weicker for his Senate seat. pic.twitter.com/Ydho6L40QC — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 27, 2024

Connecticut is shocked by Senator Lieberman’s sudden passing. In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored. My thoughts are with Hadassah and the entire family. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 27, 2024

Annie and I send our deepest condolences to Hadassah and the Lieberman family on the passing of former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman. While the senator and I had our political differences, he was a man of integrity and conviction, so our debate about the Iraq War was serious. (1/2) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 27, 2024

I am deeply saddened to learn of Senator Joe Lieberman’s passing and send my heartfelt condolences to Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family.



For the last few years, I’ve had the honor to serve as the Senator’s congressman after his move to Riverdale. Senator Lieberman devoted… — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) March 27, 2024

RIP, Joe Lieberman, one of the last true Democrat moderates and thoroughly decent man. https://t.co/C62sTETjl6 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) March 27, 2024

RIP Joe Lieberman. Many of us had disagreements with him the last decade of his career, but I always considered him a moral man who did what he thought was right for the country. And I remember the pride I felt when he was picked as VP in 2000. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/KBHQbGvHUu — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) March 27, 2024

I am deeply saddened to learn of Senator Joe Lieberman’s passing and send my heartfelt condolences to Hadassah and the entire Lieberman family.



For the last few years, I’ve had the honor to serve as the Senator’s congressman after his move to Riverdale. Senator Lieberman devoted… — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) March 27, 2024

I knew Joe Lieberman a little bit. He was a patriot, a statesman, and — most importantly — a mensch. RIP. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 27, 2024

R.I.P. to Joe Lieberman, a true American statesman. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/qMBWz3Bzf6 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 27, 2024

R.I.P. Former Senator & former VP nominee Joe Lieberman. A good man who tried hard to reach across the aisle to make the country better. He died this afternoon after complications from a fall. 🙏's up for his wife Hadassah & his family. Joe Lieberman was 82 — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) March 27, 2024

Joe Lieberman lived according to his principles. Condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing. . — Mia Farrow 🏳️🌈 🌻🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) March 27, 2024

RIP Joe Lieberman - he was a real leader who was willing to work across the aisle if it meant getting good things done. He had admirers and friends in both parties. I was on a Zoom with him recently and am shocked at his passing. 🙏 — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) March 27, 2024

I’m sad to hear about Senator Joe Lieberman’s passing. He was a Champion of #DCStatehood and #VotingRights for all Americans. He advocated for his values and beliefs regardless of political expediency. Working with him on #DC issues in the US Senate was an honor and privilege. pic.twitter.com/4o9EpjKgZb — Senator Paul Strauss (@SenPaulStrauss) March 27, 2024

Shocked to hear about the death of a lovely man I covered for years former Senator Joe Lieberman. I flew to Munich Security Forum with him last month- still committed to his values and supporting Ukraine. My thoughts are with his beloved wife Hadassah. May his life be a blessing. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) March 27, 2024

Joe Lieberman was my friend for over 50 years. On world & national stages, he helped to define & frame an era of history. He was a fierce advocate, a man of deep conscience & conviction, & a courageous leader who sought to bridge gaps and bring people together. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) March 27, 2024

A student from Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, Maine just this afternoon asked me who the favorite person was that I have worked with in my career. I said Joe Lieberman. pic.twitter.com/4zUibFIjVr — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 27, 2024

Related...