Tributes To Former Sen. Joe Lieberman Pour In On Social Media

David Moye
·5 min read
The death of former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman inspired a lot of social media salutes on Tuesday.

The former Connecticut politician and Democratic vice presidential candidate died Wednesday in New York City from complications suffered after a fall, and his death was greeted with tributes from politicians and pundits from both sides of the aisle.

A sampling of posts appears below.

