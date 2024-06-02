Tributes flow in for German policeman dead after Mannheim stabbing

Candles, flowers and a piece of paper with the inscription "Against Terror" stand at the scene of the crime on the market square. The perpetrator had attacked participants at an anti-Islamic rally on Mannheim's market square on 31 May and injured six people, including a police officer. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Tributes flowed in for a German police officer who died on Sunday, two days after being stabbed at an anti-Islam gathering in the western German city of Mannheim.

The officer underwent emergency surgery immediately after the attack and was placed in an induced coma, but succumbed to his severe injuries on Sunday afternoon, according to the public prosecutor's office in Karlsruhe, the Mannheim police headquarters and the criminal investigation office in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

The German chancellor and president were among those to express shock and dismay at his death.

"I am deeply shocked that the courageous police officer succumbed to his serious injuries after the terrible attack in Mannheim," Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on social media platform X.

"His commitment to the safety of us all deserves the highest recognition. In these bitter hours, my thoughts are with his family and all those who mourn him," Scholz added.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also said he was shocked and called for change.

"I am deeply shocked by the death of the police officer who courageously intervened in Mannheim to protect human life," he said, expressing his condolences to the officer's relatives while thanking all police on duty.

Steinmeier also expressed concern about the "brutalization of political debate and the growing willingness to use violence in our country."

He said change was needed. "Things must not go on like this. Violence jeopardises what has made our democracy strong," he said.

"The news shakes me to the core," said Baden-Württemberg premier Winfried Kretschmann, adding his thoughts were with the man's family, relatives and colleagues. "This terrible act is a painful reminder to us all of the often incalculable risks police officers are exposed to on a daily basis."

The attack occurred on Friday morning during an event hosted by the Pax Europa movement, with five other people also sustaining injuries.

The movement's treasurer, Stefanie Kizina, said the attack was specifically aimed at Pax Europa board member Michael Stürzenberger, who sustained serious injuries.

Stürzenberger would "definitely carry on" his work with the organization, she said.

The motive of the 25-year-old perpetrator, who was born in Afghanistan and was unknown to police, is still unclear. He underwent surgery after sustaining gunshot wounds during his capture, according to police.

The man, who lives in the western German state of Hesse and is married with two children, has been accused of attempted murder.

Earlier, there were violent scenes in Mannheim as police responded to two demonstrations held following the attacks.

Activists formed a human chain during a vigil organized by a non-partisan alliance under the motto: "Solidarity against violence, hatred and agitation."

The vigil, supported by a range of political parties represented on the city council, emerged in response to a planned rally by the youth wing of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the state of Baden-Württemberg.

The slogan for the youth protest was: "Remigration would have prevented this crime!" The concept of remigration - involving deporting large numbers of people of foreign origin - has been widely criticized across Germany.

Videos from the square showed police clashing with a group of Antifa activists, who set off fireworks. The slogan "Nazis out" was also chanted by demonstrators.

Police officers mourn their deceased colleague on the market square in Mannheim. A German police officer has died two days after being stabbed at an anti-Islam gathering in the western German city of Mannheim, authorities said Sunday, as police responded to demonstrations held in the wake of the attack. Boris Roessler/dpa

Police officers stand around members of the Antifa as they demonstrate against a rally of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, in the aftermath of a knife attack that left several people injured in Mannheim. Thomas Frey/dpa

A forensics officer inspects the crime scene where a knife-wielding attacker in the German city of Mannheim on Friday targeted a gathering by the anti-Islam right-wing group Pax Europa, according to members of the group. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Forensics officers stand behind a smashed stall on the market square, where a knife-wielding attacker who injured several people on a market square in the south-western German city of Mannheim has been shot by police. Uwe Anspach/dpa