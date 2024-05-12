Tributes for Euclid officer killed in line of duty

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Police departments from all over NE Ohio and beyond are posting tributes to Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin, who was shot and killed during what authorities called an “ambush,” as Derbin responded to a call Saturday night.

Parma police posted to their Facebook page, “It is with heavy hearts that we send out deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Euclid Police Department who lost one of their own last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Sadly enough, this happens as today begins Police Memorial Week which is dedicated to honoring fallen police officers.”

Mentor police posted, “Our hearts are heavy as we stand with the Euclid Police Department in this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all after the tragic loss of your officer. Stay strong, Euclid PD. We’re here for you.”

Police in Brunswick Hills also shared a heartfelt message, “Our deepest condolences go out to the Euclid Police Department, the family and friends of the fallen officer.

