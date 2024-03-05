Tribute to Vietnam-era veterans on slate in Johnstown

Mar. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — There will be time for reflection, celebration and education during Johnstown's annual Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day.

The gathering is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.

A brief ceremony with comments from Stephanie Haines, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and former attorney with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Veterans will read the names of all Cambria County and Somerset County residents who died during the war.

There will also be live music from The Three of Hearts Band and Johnstown Symphony Orchestra members, refreshments, lunch, a display of military memorabilia including a "Huey" helicopter, and veterans service organizations providing information about care and benefits.

"The bottom line is you could stop for 10 minutes — grab a tea or a cup of coffee or hot chocolate, whatever you want, a doughnut — or stay for the entire four hours and rock 'n' roll to your content," said Tom Caulfield, president of Veteran Community Initiatives, which is helping put on the event.

This will be the seventh year of the gathering.

"It's exciting," Caulfield said. "It has turned out even better than anything we expected. ... We've been having fun, but even more important has been the recognition and the thank yous that have been coming out, the support that has been there that wasn't there 50-some-odd years ago."

Conemaugh Valley Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 364 and Disabled American Veterans Johnstown Chapter 2 are also sponsors.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Nutrition Inc., Eat'n Park, St. Michael Sons of the American Legion Post 551, the Larry Mattes Foundation, Pennsylvania VFW District 26, the Greater Pennsylvania Military Preservation Association and Trulieve have contributed, too.

"All these community assets really want to honor our veteran community," said Josh Hauser, VCI's community operations director. "It's really cool to see it come together."

Hauser specifically pointed to information that will be available regarding the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 that expanded heath care access to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their time in the military.

"There are a lot of questions for Vietnam vets, who say, 'OK, I keep hearing about rule changes. How does this specifically affect me?' " Hauser said.

"This is the place to come and learn about that. We'll be able to direct them to folks who are up to speed on the latest changes at the (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) and how that relates to them. It's really important, especially as our Vietnam veterans are getting older. A lot of decisions need to be made."