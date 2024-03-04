Tribute grows ahead of Monday’s funeral for Sterling volunteer firefighter Trevor Brown

Sterling, Va. (DC News Now)–The tributes to fallen Trevor Brown continue growing at the site where the volunteer Sterling firefighter lost his life in a February 16 house explosion along Silver Ridge Road.

The latest honor, flowers, came from the Whitten family.

“Coming out here, putting the flowers out, seeing that everything’s kind of closed up is it’s good closure for the girls and for for everyone, I guess.” said Kathleen Whitten who turned out with her young daughters.

Firefighter killed in Sterling house explosion identified

The blast injured 13 others, mostly firefighters. It also left three nearby homes unsafe for people to live, and caused various degrees of damage to six others. Those families are still able to live in their homes.

“I think there’s debris continuing to blow in from the site,” said John Lee, as he cleared the road of that debris. His home suffered minor damage.



Monday’s funeral for Brown will take place at Cornerstone Chapel in Leesburg, where Lee attends services. He will likely be among the mourners.

“Just to show support for the firefighting community,” Lee said. “And just although they do for us, it’s really you know, they put their lives on the line every day and we just very thankful for what they do.

The funeral starts at 11 a.m. But road and lane closures around the church will start at 6 a.m. and last untl 3 p.m. Those include Tolbert Lane, Sycolin Road, and Battlefield Parkway.

Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered state flags to be lowered to hall-staff Monday as a tribute to Brown.

