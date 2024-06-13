As tribal leaders sign water deals, they demand equal standing in Colorado River talks

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland knelt and tearfully dipped her hand into the Colorado River after signing a historic agreement that will move the Colorado River Indian Tribes closer to leasing or exchanging part of its Arizona water allocation.

"We know the simple truth," she said. "Water is sacred."

But when tribes lack accessible water, or their water rights are not honored, they are unable to plan for their people's long-term opportunities, Haaland said.

Resolving that situation for at least one tribe in Arizona brought Haaland to the blue ribbon that runs through the western edge of the Sonoran Desert.

At a ceremony at the tribe's waterside resort in April, Haaland, CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed the agreement, which will enable the 4,300-member tribe to move forward with enacting lease agreements, river conservation and other strategies.

Over the past two months, Arizona tribes have celebrated several victories in the effort to secure water rights and the resources to use the life-giving water at the heart of their communities and for tribes with the most senior water rights to have more direct control over those waters.

But tribal leaders say they're still not full partners in river management and the effort to develop new Colorado River Basin guidelines, and they called for what one tribal leader called a negotiation protocol that gives all parties equal standing.

The riverside ceremony took place more than a year after the Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act was signed by President Joe Biden in the formal agreements between the tribe, the state and the federal government to affirm CRIT's right to move forward with leasing water.

"This is our home," said CRIT Chairwoman Amelia Flores. "We are tied to our water."

Flores said the tribe was celebrating the empowerment of its right to make its own water management decisions. She also noted that the agreement may finally recognize CRIT as a central party in all future river management.

Charting new opportunities for the tribe

Haaland said there was just one water spigot serving Mesita, her grandparents' home in Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

"My cousins and I had the job of taking our galvanized steel buckets and going to that spigot and hauling water back to the house for me so that my grandmother could cook," she said. That experience made Haaland realize how precious water is.

The CRIT agreement reflects the Biden administration's effort to empower tribal communities and communities of color, who she said have been disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change.

"We are charting a new and better course listening and learning from the affected communities to address the climate," Haaland said.

CRIT first pondered leasing some of its water 40 years ago, said the tribe's former water attorney Margaret Vick. But despite having senior water rights dating back to 1865 when its reservation was established, the tribe was legally barred from leasing some of its Arizona-side allocation of 662,000 acre feet. The tribe also has rights to about 57,000 acre feet on the California side of its reservation.

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said the revenues CRIT will bring in from leasing will be used for water conservation. "That created more water, which is almost like compounding interest."

Water rights: Their pleas for water were long ignored. Now tribes are gaining a voice on the Colorado River

Arizona tribes celebrate more recent water wins

The CRIT agreement isn't the only win for Arizona tribes. In recent weeks, the Biden administration has announced funding for developing water supplies, water treatment and wastewater facilities that include some Arizona tribes.

In May, the Tohono O'odham Nation received nearly $1.59 million for a new treatment plant to address rising arsenic levels in groundwater wells in Sells. The San Carlos Apache Tribe will replace wells impacted by E. coli contamination thanks to a $986,000 grant. Those two grants were part of more than $225 million allocation to improve water and wastewater infrastructure across Indian Country.

The Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe signed onto the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Agreement, which, if confirmed by Congress, will enable the three tribes to claim a share of Colorado River water.

As The Arizona Republic reported, the settlement will allocate 44,000 acre-feet of Upper Basin water for the Navajo Nation and 2,300 acre-feet for the Hopi Tribe, among other settlements. The settlement covers claims to Colorado's upper and lower basins, the Little Colorado River within Navajo's boundaries, Big Boquillas Ranch and groundwater.

San Juan Southern Paiute President Robbin Preston said the settlement will give his 300-member tribe rights to groundwater and surface water within the boundaries of its anticipated 5,400-acre reservation.

The agreement will also eventually convey about 350 acre-feet to the community from the Navajo Nation or a future pipeline from Lake Powell. The tribe resides in a community in the Navajo Nation and is the only landless tribe in Arizona.

Last week, Preston, Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren and Hopi Tribe Chairman Timothy Nuvangyaoma made the rounds in Washington, D.C., to lobby Congress to ratify the water settlement. Among other officials, they met with Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. She issued a statement after the meeting on the importance of access to water for tribal communities.

"Securing water certainty for tribes is one of my top priorities,” she said.

In an emailed statement, Preston said the tribe has been struggling to support its members' everyday needs, trucking in water, hay and grain, and buying firewood and wood stoves to keep elders warm in winter.

Preston also said if Congress passes the Northeastern Arizona Indian Water Rights Settlement Act, it would create a reservation for San Juan, since it contains similar language to a bill sponsored by Arizona Rep. Eli Crane. That bill has been held in committee for nearly a year.

Securing a land base would mark a profound turning point for the tribe. "The opportunities that are available to tribes when they have a homeland are transformative, and this will indeed be transformative for the San Juan Southern Paiutes," he said.

Basin tribes: 'We want to sit at the same table as the states'

During a water law and policy conference at the University of Colorado Boulder last week, tribal leaders and Indigenous water policy experts said they still aren't on an even negotiation field with the seven basin states and the federal government.

Although tribes still aren't seated at what several people at the conference called the "38-sovereign table," composed of the 30 tribes and seven states within the Colorado River Basin and the federal government, some progress has been made.

Daryl Vigil, co-facilitator of the Water and Tribes Initiative and the conference's master of ceremonies, acknowledged movement toward more tribal inclusiveness in river matters, including the establishment of a tribal-state-federal discussion forum.

Still, the fact remains that the 30 tribes in the basin hold at least 20% of all water rights, tribal leaders said, and they are tired of being left out of the room as officials negotiate new river management guidelines involving their water. The current guidelines are due to expire Dec. 31, 2026.

"We are not participants as we would understand it to be," CRIT Vice Chairman Dwight Lomayesva said. "Our engagement is secondhand at best."

Although strides have been made to increase communications and engagements with tribes over the past few years, including a federal-tribal-state discussion forum, the reality is that the level of engagement from his perspective is nowhere near sufficient.

"Given that our water, our livelihoods, our people's future is at stake, being on the outside looking in, is not fitting for the sovereign nations whose ancestors were living along the river and putting water to beneficial use long before the European settlers even discovered the Colorado River," he said.

Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis also acknowledged that tribes are “more engaged” in the post-2026 guideline process. He and other tribal leaders still noticed that “there has been pushback from certain non-Indian interests in the basin.”

That pushback included whisper campaigns to attempt to undermine tribal positions and pit tribes against each other, the “old divide and conquer strategy,” Lewis said.

State leaders disputed those statements. Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said, "There is no table." He likened his engagement efforts to concentric circles of stakeholders, including 22 of the 30 tribes with water rights in the basin. Buschatzke also announced at the conference that the agency had hired a tribal liaison to better engage tribes,

JB Hamby of the Colorado River Board of California said his board had appointed Quechan Tribe President Jordan Joaquin to their board, another first-ever tribal member. As in other states, Hamby said that the Bureau of Reclamation is the lead in river management efforts.

"We have the same seat at the table at a much larger table that the Department of Interior set up," he said. Also, Hamby said, the feds are running the environmental review process, a requirement during the new guideline development.

Other officials at the conference acknowledged that tribes have been unable to use most of their allocated water due to a lack of resources to build needed infrastructure. The unused water and any possible revenues from either developing land or leasing it are lost, flowing downriver for others to use freely.

Southern Ute Tribe Vice Chairman Lorelei Cloud, the first-ever tribal member on the Colorado River Water Conservation Board, thanked Bureau of Reclamation Commission Camille Calimlim Touton for stepping up with $2.3 million to help her tribe repair their 19th-century irrigation system that’s owned by another federal agency, the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The tribe oversees a water system that serves tribal and non-tribal members on its checkerboarded reservation. Yet, she said, only about 15% of the 175 miles of canals work, and the system hasn't been maintained since the 1960s.

“The BIA and the federal government in general really needs to uphold their trust responsibility and support and protect tribal water rights,” Cloud said.

CRIT has also had issues with the BIA-owned irrigation systems on its reservation that provide water to its 33,000-acre farm. Breakage and deferred maintenance on the century-old system have resulted in the tribe losing valuable water.

And all six Upper Basin tribes were formally included as members of the Upper Colorado River Commission.

But, Lewis said, tribes know about the whisper campaign and other tactics to keep them from directly negotiating new guidelines to govern where and how their senior water rights are allocated, and he’s confident they will fail.

“At the end of the day, all the basin tribes have a common bond, a historic bond, a sacred bond, that trumps the artificial construct that non-Indians have and still use to carve up this river," he said.

“We view the river as tribal leaders, as Indigenous leaders, as Indigenous sovereign nations, as a sacred responsibility to steward that resource.”

Debra Krol reports on Indigenous communities at the confluence of climate, culture and commerce in Arizona and the Intermountain West. Reach Krol at debra.krol@azcentral.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @debkrol.

Coverage of Indigenous issues at the intersection of climate, culture and commerce is supported by the Catena Foundation.

