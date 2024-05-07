Tribal Historic Preservation Offices Get $23M

The National Park Service yesterday announced more than $60 million in grant funding dedicated to historic preservation offices across the country, with an additional $23 million dedicated solely to tribal historic preservation.

Established in 1977, the Historic Preservation Fund has provided close to $3 billion in historic preservation grants to states, Tribes, local governments, and nonprofit organizations throughout its lifetime. The fund is administered by the NPS with funds appropriated by Congress to support historic preservation programs and projects across the country.

In recent years, the fund has benefited: The Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians, who hired two cultural consultants to conduct a survey of the history of the Tribe's 75-acre Rancheria; The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation Tribal historic preservation office, who worked with four properties eligible for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places; and The Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria, who provides educational programming in dressmaking, regalia, motherhood, basket weaving and archery during several cultural classes a week.

To see the full list of grants to each state and Tribal historic preservation office, click here.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net