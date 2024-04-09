This Triangle restaurant hasn’t earned ‘A’ grade since 2021: Sanitation scores (April 9)

The News & Observer publishes a weekly roundup of restaurant sanitation scores to keep you up-to-date on the health grades at Triangle dining spots.

Sanitation scores and their corresponding letter grades are used in North Carolina to assess restaurants’ adherence to rules and standards intended to mitigate and prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses.

You’ve likely seen sanitation grade cards at restaurants you’ve visited, and The N&O previously explained what those scores mean and how they’re calculated.

Here are sanitation scores in Triangle counties for the week of April 3-9.

Wake County sanitation scores

The Wake County sanitation grades database shows that 58 restaurant inspections were completed April 3-9.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade, or a score of at least 90%.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Mr. Dumpling (5470 Apex Peakway in Apex) received a score of 88% during an inspection on April 8.

The restaurant was in violation of 11 standards. Of these, five were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included observing a small bug crawling under the prep unit at the makeline, and finding an employee take out the garbage and change the garbage bag then fail to wash his hands before returning to work in the kitchen and handling clean equipment.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 92% in January 2024 and 93.5% in August 2023.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but less than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade, or a score below 70%.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Wake County at wake-nc.healthinspections.us.

Durham County sanitation scores

The Durham County inspection management system shows seven restaurant inspections were completed April 3-9.

▪ Most restaurants received an A grade.

▪ One restaurant received a B grade, or a score of at least 80% but lower than 90%.

Taqueria HWY 98 (2003 Holloway St. in Durham) received a score of 81.5% during an inspection on April 5.

The restaurant was in violation of 18 standards. Of these, 10 were considered critical violations.

Critical violations included finding many stored ready-to-eat foods without dates, and seeing an employee rinse their hands without using soap after handling trash.

Some violations were corrected during the inspection.

The restaurant previously scored 87.5% in May 2023 and 70% in January 2023. This restaurant has consistently earned B or C stores since May 2021.

Note: This restaurant appears as “Taqueria Don Fily” on Google.

▪ No restaurants received a C grade, or a score of at least 70% but lower than 80%.

▪ No restaurants received a failing grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Durham County at bit.ly/3pVQfpG.

Orange County sanitation scores

The Orange County inspection management system shows that seven restaurant inspections were completed April 3-9.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Orange County at bit.ly/3eQqpxc.

Johnston County sanitation scores

The Johnston County sanitation inspections database shows that 18 restaurant inspections were completed April 3-9.

▪ All restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Johnston County at johnston-nc.healthinspections.us.

Chatham County sanitation scores

The Chatham County inspections management system shows that that two restaurant inspections were completed April 3-9.

▪ Both restaurants received an A grade.

You can search all restaurant inspections in Chatham County at bit.ly/3JfiHwq.

