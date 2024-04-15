Triangle residents share experience of Iranian missile attacks
"You could hear booms, you could hear planes, you could hear explosions."
This week in Las Vegas, 30,000 folks came together to hear the latest and greatest from Google Cloud. What they heard was all generative AI, all the time. Google Cloud is first and foremost a cloud infrastructure and platform vendor.
In the generative AI boom, data is the new oil. From big tech firms to startups, AI makers are licensing e-books, images, videos, audio and more from data brokers, all in the pursuit of training up more capable (and more legally defensible) AI-powered products. Shutterstock has deals with Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple to supply millions of images for model training, while OpenAI has signed agreements with several news organizations to train its models on news archives.
Cicadas are coming out in droves this spring. Here's what you need to know.
These cozy kicks with over 8,900 five-star fans were my overseas travel must-have.
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
The U.K.'s competition watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has sounded a warning over Big Tech's entrenching grip on the advanced AI market, with CEO Sarah Cardell expressing "real concerns" over how the sector is developing. In an Update Paper on foundational AI models published Thursday, the CMA cautioned over increasing interconnection and concentration between developers in the cutting-edge tech sector responsible for the boom in generative AI tools. The CMA's paper points to the recurring presence of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Apple (aka GAMMA) across the AI value chain: compute, data, model development, partnerships, release and distribution platforms.
Ben McLemore allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, when he was playing for the Trail Blazers.
The federal funds rate is a rate set by the government that banks charge each other for short-term loans. Learn how the federal funds rate affects your money.
So-called forever chemicals are in everything from water-resistant clothing to nonstick pans. Here's why they're dangerous to your health, and what you can do about it.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims made by a Boeing engineer about the company’s 787 and 777 jets.
Alphabet-owned YouTube has seen success by mimicking what consumers are ditching: cable packages.
Apple's AirPods Pro (second-generation) are $60 off in a deal on Amazon, bringing the price down to just $190. The AirPods Pro normally cost $250. They come with active noise cancellation, adaptive audio, and personalized spatial audio.
NoSQL database Aerospike today announced that it has raised a $109 million Series E round led by Sumeru Equity Partners. Existing investor Alsop Louie Partners also participated in this round. In 2009, the company started as a key-value store with a focus on the adtech industry; Aerospike has since diversified its offerings quite a bit.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
The actress said she 'can't sleep without' them and that they 'completely block out sound.'
Brock Purdy and other young NFL players had a nice payday.
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
Mortgage prequalification is a useful step when you’re thinking about buying but haven’t started house shopping yet. Learn how to prequalify for a home loan.
Clay modeling is still the main way to develop shapes in the automotive and motorcycle industries. A lot of people think that computers or AI have taken over, but it couldn’t be further from the truth.
Is it OK for teams like the Yankees to post about sports betting?