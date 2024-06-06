Triangle property tax bills are going up. We look at increases town by town.

Do you pay local taxes? Rent an apartment or lease commercial space?

This is the time of year when local governments approve their budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

As part of that process, elected leaders set a property tax rate to pay for their town’s police, parks and other government services that homeowners and other property owners depend on. (Often those increases in taxes get passed down to renters.)

Here is a look at the tax rates the Triangle’s cities and towns are considering and their potential impact on property owners.

Which towns have the highest tax bills? Which have the lowest? And who’s facing the steepest increase as budget votes approach?

Wake County had a revaluation this year. A home that started this year with a tax value of $400,000 is now worth more. We computed the proposed town tax bill for that home based on the average amount that residential property values increased in each town in the county.

In every case, Wake County towns are setting new tax rates above “revenue-neutral,” the rate needed to generate the same income as before revaluation. Changes in tax bills will depend on how individual home values changed compared to the townwide average.)

Wake County

RALEIGH

Current tax rate: 43.4 cents per $100 of assessed property value

Proposed tax rate: 35.5 cents (3.8 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 31.7 cents)

City tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,736

Proposed tax bill on now $592,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 48%): $2,102

Increase in city tax bill: $366 (a 21% increase)

CARY

Current tax rate: 34.5 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 32.5 cents per $100 (8 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 24.4 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,380

Proposed tax bill on now $628,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 57%): $2,041

Increase in town tax bill: $661 (48% increase)







APEX

Current tax rate: 44 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 34 cents (3.8-cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 30.2 cents)

Tax bill on a $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,760

Proposed tax bill on a $628,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 57%): $2,135

Increase in town tax bill: $375 (a 21% increase)







FUQUAY-VARINA

Current tax rate: 45.5 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 36.8 cents (5 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 31.8 cents)

Tax bill on a $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,820

Proposed tax bill on a $612,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 53%): $2,252

Increase in town tax bill: $432 (a 24% increase)







GARNER

Current tax rate: 62.7 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 52 cents (8.5 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 43.5 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $2,508

Proposed tax bill on now $624,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 56%): $3,245

Increase in town tax bill: $737 (a 29% increase)







HOLLY SPRINGS

Current tax rate: 42.16 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 34.35 cents (4.85 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 29.5 cents)

Tax bill on a $400,000 before revaluation: $1,686

Proposed tax bill on a $612,000 after revaluation (homes increased an average of 53%): $2,102

Increase in town tax bill: $416 (a 25% increase)

KNIGHTDALE

Current tax rate: 45 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 44 cents (14 cents above the revenue-neutral of 30 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,800

Proposed tax bill on now $628,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 57%): $2,763

Increase in town tax bill: $963 (a 53.5% increase)







MORRISVILLE

Current tax rate: 39 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 35 cents (5 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 30 cents)

Tax bill on a $400,000 home before revaluation: $1,560

Proposed tax bill on a $580,000 home after revaluation (homes increased an average of 45%): $2,030

Increase in tax bill (dollar amount): $470 (a 30% increase)

ROLESVILLE

Current tax rate: 46 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 40 cents (7.7 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 32.3 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,840

Proposed tax bill on now $604,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 51%): $2,416

Increase in town tax bill: $576 (a 31% increase)







WAKE FOREST

Current tax rate: 50.5 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 42 cents (7.4 cents more than the revenue-neutral rate of 34.6 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $2,020

Proposed tax bill on now $604,00 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 51%): $2,537

Increase in town tax bill: $517 (a 26% increase)







WENDELL

Current tax rate: 47 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 42 cents (13 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 29 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,880

Proposed tax bill on now $660,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 65%): $2,772

Increase in town tax bill: $892 (a 47% increase)







ZEBULON

Current tax rate: 57.5 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 57.5 cents (12.1 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 45.4 cents)

Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $2,300

Proposed tax bill on now $596,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 49%): $3,427

Increase in town tax bill (dollar amount): $1,127 (a 49% increase)

Durham County

DURHAM

This was not a revaluation year in Durham County. Here is information on both city and county property taxes.

Current city tax rate: 55.77 cents per $100

Proposed city tax rate: 59.62 cents

Proposed city tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,385, a $155 increase (a 7% increase)

Current county tax rate: 75.22 cents

Proposed county tax rate: 78.47 cents

Proposed county tax bill on $400,000 house: $3,139, a $130 increase (a 5% increase)

Combined city and county tax bill: $5,524, up $284

Orange County

This was not a revaluation year in Orange County. Here is information on both city and county property taxes.

CARRBORO

Current town tax rate: 58.94 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: No increase proposed

Proposed town tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,358, unchanged

Current county tax rate: 83.53 cents

Proposed county tax rate: 86.34 cents

Proposed county tax bill on a $400,000 house: $3,454, a $113 increase (a 3% increase)

Combined city and county tax bill (city, county and school district for CHCCS): $6,603.20, up $113







CHAPEL HILL

Current tax rate: 57.2 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 59.2 cents

Proposed town tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,368, up $80 (a 3.5% increase)

Current county tax rate: 83.53 cents

Proposed county tax rate: 86.34 cents

Proposed county tax bill on $400,000 house: $3,454, up $113 (a 3% increase)

Combined city and county tax bill (city, county and school district for CHCCS): $6,614, up $192







HILLSBOROUGH

Current tax rate: 58.7 cents per $100

Proposed tax rate: 60.7 cents

Proposed town tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,428, up $80 (a 3% increase)

Current county tax rate: 83.53 cents per $100

Proposed county tax rate: 86.34 cents per $100

Proposed county tax bill on $400,000 house: $3,454, a $112 increase

Combined city and county tax bill: $5,881.60, up $192

Compiled by staff writers Tammy Grubb, Anna Johnson, Kristen Johnson and Mary Helen Moore.

Database editor David Raynor also contributed to this report.

NC Reality Check is an N&O series holding those in power accountable and shining a light on public issues that affect the Triangle or North Carolina. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@newsobserver.com