Triangle property tax bills are going up. We look at increases town by town.
Do you pay local taxes? Rent an apartment or lease commercial space?
This is the time of year when local governments approve their budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
As part of that process, elected leaders set a property tax rate to pay for their town’s police, parks and other government services that homeowners and other property owners depend on. (Often those increases in taxes get passed down to renters.)
Here is a look at the tax rates the Triangle’s cities and towns are considering and their potential impact on property owners.
Which towns have the highest tax bills? Which have the lowest? And who’s facing the steepest increase as budget votes approach?
Wake County had a revaluation this year. A home that started this year with a tax value of $400,000 is now worth more. We computed the proposed town tax bill for that home based on the average amount that residential property values increased in each town in the county.
In every case, Wake County towns are setting new tax rates above “revenue-neutral,” the rate needed to generate the same income as before revaluation. Changes in tax bills will depend on how individual home values changed compared to the townwide average.)
Wake County
RALEIGH
Current tax rate: 43.4 cents per $100 of assessed property value
Proposed tax rate: 35.5 cents (3.8 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 31.7 cents)
City tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,736
Proposed tax bill on now $592,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 48%): $2,102
Increase in city tax bill: $366 (a 21% increase)
CARY
Current tax rate: 34.5 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 32.5 cents per $100 (8 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 24.4 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,380
Proposed tax bill on now $628,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 57%): $2,041
Increase in town tax bill: $661 (48% increase)
APEX
Current tax rate: 44 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 34 cents (3.8-cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 30.2 cents)
Tax bill on a $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,760
Proposed tax bill on a $628,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 57%): $2,135
Increase in town tax bill: $375 (a 21% increase)
FUQUAY-VARINA
Current tax rate: 45.5 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 36.8 cents (5 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 31.8 cents)
Tax bill on a $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,820
Proposed tax bill on a $612,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 53%): $2,252
Increase in town tax bill: $432 (a 24% increase)
GARNER
Current tax rate: 62.7 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 52 cents (8.5 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 43.5 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $2,508
Proposed tax bill on now $624,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 56%): $3,245
Increase in town tax bill: $737 (a 29% increase)
HOLLY SPRINGS
Current tax rate: 42.16 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 34.35 cents (4.85 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 29.5 cents)
Tax bill on a $400,000 before revaluation: $1,686
Proposed tax bill on a $612,000 after revaluation (homes increased an average of 53%): $2,102
Increase in town tax bill: $416 (a 25% increase)
KNIGHTDALE
Current tax rate: 45 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 44 cents (14 cents above the revenue-neutral of 30 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,800
Proposed tax bill on now $628,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 57%): $2,763
Increase in town tax bill: $963 (a 53.5% increase)
MORRISVILLE
Current tax rate: 39 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 35 cents (5 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 30 cents)
Tax bill on a $400,000 home before revaluation: $1,560
Proposed tax bill on a $580,000 home after revaluation (homes increased an average of 45%): $2,030
Increase in tax bill (dollar amount): $470 (a 30% increase)
ROLESVILLE
Current tax rate: 46 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 40 cents (7.7 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 32.3 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,840
Proposed tax bill on now $604,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 51%): $2,416
Increase in town tax bill: $576 (a 31% increase)
WAKE FOREST
Current tax rate: 50.5 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 42 cents (7.4 cents more than the revenue-neutral rate of 34.6 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $2,020
Proposed tax bill on now $604,00 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 51%): $2,537
Increase in town tax bill: $517 (a 26% increase)
WENDELL
Current tax rate: 47 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 42 cents (13 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 29 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $1,880
Proposed tax bill on now $660,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 65%): $2,772
Increase in town tax bill: $892 (a 47% increase)
ZEBULON
Current tax rate: 57.5 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 57.5 cents (12.1 cents above the revenue-neutral rate of 45.4 cents)
Town tax bill on $400,000 house before revaluation: $2,300
Proposed tax bill on now $596,000 house after revaluation (homes increased an average of 49%): $3,427
Increase in town tax bill (dollar amount): $1,127 (a 49% increase)
Durham County
DURHAM
This was not a revaluation year in Durham County. Here is information on both city and county property taxes.
Current city tax rate: 55.77 cents per $100
Proposed city tax rate: 59.62 cents
Proposed city tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,385, a $155 increase (a 7% increase)
Current county tax rate: 75.22 cents
Proposed county tax rate: 78.47 cents
Proposed county tax bill on $400,000 house: $3,139, a $130 increase (a 5% increase)
Combined city and county tax bill: $5,524, up $284
Orange County
This was not a revaluation year in Orange County. Here is information on both city and county property taxes.
CARRBORO
Current town tax rate: 58.94 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: No increase proposed
Proposed town tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,358, unchanged
Current county tax rate: 83.53 cents
Proposed county tax rate: 86.34 cents
Proposed county tax bill on a $400,000 house: $3,454, a $113 increase (a 3% increase)
Combined city and county tax bill (city, county and school district for CHCCS): $6,603.20, up $113
CHAPEL HILL
Current tax rate: 57.2 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 59.2 cents
Proposed town tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,368, up $80 (a 3.5% increase)
Current county tax rate: 83.53 cents
Proposed county tax rate: 86.34 cents
Proposed county tax bill on $400,000 house: $3,454, up $113 (a 3% increase)
Combined city and county tax bill (city, county and school district for CHCCS): $6,614, up $192
HILLSBOROUGH
Current tax rate: 58.7 cents per $100
Proposed tax rate: 60.7 cents
Proposed town tax bill on $400,000 house: $2,428, up $80 (a 3% increase)
Current county tax rate: 83.53 cents per $100
Proposed county tax rate: 86.34 cents per $100
Proposed county tax bill on $400,000 house: $3,454, a $112 increase
Combined city and county tax bill: $5,881.60, up $192
Compiled by staff writers Tammy Grubb, Anna Johnson, Kristen Johnson and Mary Helen Moore.
Database editor David Raynor also contributed to this report.
