Trial underway for sex offender accused of strangling girlfriend 7 years ago in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County jury heard key testimony Friday from a retired police detective in the murder trial of a convicted sex offender accused of strangling his young girlfriend in their downtown Las Vegas home in March 2017.

Seven years later, prosecutors said Robert Roginsky, 46, killed Laura Guden, 21, and used multiple cell phones and various versions of events to mislead police investigating the murder.

“We had tons of probable cause to enter that house,” retired Metro police detective Dan Long said on the witness stand Friday. That conclusion prompted Roginsky’s attorney to object, leading prosecutors to instead question Long about what they found when they entered the couple’s apartment in the Arts District.

“She had been in a fight,” Long said of Guden. “Her nails were broken and she had contusions, abrasions everywhere.”

Long testified that Roginsky had scratches and bruises on his face and body and that police were eager to look underneath Guden’s fingernails.

“I wanted those nails,” Long said. “I thought, if she had used the nails and broke them on somebody, those nails would tell us a lot.”

Long also detailed how Guden’s neck arguably showed evidence of both manual strangulation and strangulation with a foreign object.

The jury, tasked with determining Roginsky’s guilt or innocence in Guden’s death, is unaware of Roginsky’s troubling criminal history.

