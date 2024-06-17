Trial to start for four men accused of shooting and killing a Spartanburg teen in 2019

Four men accused of killing a Spartanburg teen will be tried together when their trials start on Monday, June 17.

On Dec. 19, 2019, Greenville County deputies found Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15, dead in a 2015 Chrysler 200 with at least one gunshot wound after responding at 7:51 p.m. to a shooting on Mansion Circle in Piedmont.

Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, 23, Braelon Jaspar Brown, also 23, Jaylin Hill, 20, and David Christopher Bernard Mosley, 20, will face trial together in connection with Zaky's death. The four men will be tried on murder, conspiracy, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery charges, according to the 13th Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Hill, Mosley, and Brown are also being tried for an additional charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

GCSO arrested Glover on Dec. 20, 2019. One week after the shooting, Brown was arrested. The final round of arrests in connection with the shooting were of Hill, Mosley, and an additional person named Tyreke McMahand.

All four men were teens at the time of their arrest. McMahand, Hill, and Mosley, minors under the age of 18 during the incident, were placed in the Department of Juvenile Justice before being moved to an adult prison when they turned 18 years old.

McMahand took a plea deal as a juvenile in family court and is not on trial. He was released but later arrested on unrelated non-violent charges.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor Attorneys Doug Richardson and Britni McCall will represent the prosecution during the trial. The judge and courtroom will be decided during the roster meeting on Monday morning.

All four suspects have legal representation. Glover is represented by Asher Watson of the Watson and Fowler Law Firm. Mosley is represented by Kraig Pringle of the Pringle Law Firm. Hill is represented by Richard Warder of the Warder Law Firm. Brown is represented by David Cantrell of the David Cantrell Law Office.

Victim's family filing lawsuit

The family of Zaky filed a lawsuit against the guardians of the four men and a monitoring device company. The suit claims that the guardians were grossly negligent when monitoring the teens.

According to court documents related to the lawsuit, an investigation by the GCSO revealed that Zaky had allegedly driven the teen boys from a gas station to the Kingswood neighborhood in Piedmont.

After arriving at the neighborhood, investigators determined Zaky was physically attacked by one or more passengers trying to rob him. During the attempted robbery, Zaky was shot in the torso.

