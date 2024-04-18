Trial for Somerset man accused of killing teen in ‘22 begins

HILLSDALE — It took half a day Tuesday, April 16, for attorneys to select and seat a jury that will decide the facts and fate of a Somerset man charged with open murder in the May 22, 2022, shooting death of 16-year-old Robert Jeffrey Flint.

Following a brief lunch break on Tuesday, Judge Sara S. Lisznyai then gave jury instructions into the late afternoon to lay the framework for the scheduled two week trial.

Kirk Thomas Culik, 68, stands charged with homicide — open murder — statutory short form and felony firearm.

The open murder charge allows the jury to determine whether or not Culik is guilty of first or second-degree murder if they were to find him guilty as charged.

Opening statements were then given Tuesday night before the trial adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Culik was arrested just hours after an altercation erupted between him and Flint in front of Culik’s home on Mill Street in Somerset on May 22, 2022, during which Flint was shot and killed.

More: Somerset man arrested in teen's slaying

More: Somerset man arrested in teen's shooting claims self-defense

Flint’s brother, who was present during the shooting, testified during a July 2022 preliminary examination hearing that Culik initiated an attack on his brother after a verbal altercation escalated.

Culik stepped out of his driveway into the road and confronted the teens and then allegedly shoved Flint.

During the physical altercation, Flint’s brother joined in and, at one point, Culik was knocked to the ground which is when he pulled out a concealed handgun and fired one round striking Flint in the upper chest.

Flint was taken by paramedics to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson where he later died.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Culik has maintained his actions were in self-defense, but prosecutors argue this is not the case as Culik is the one who initiated the assault on Flint and self-defense cannot be used if a person is engaged in a crime — in this case being assault — when an act of self-defense occurs.

Defense attorneys countered that was nullified when the second teenager joined the altercation, outnumbering the then 67-year-old who ended up on his back on the ground.

Culik faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged and remains free on bond pending trial after posting a $400,000 bond for his pretrial release shortly after his arrest in 2022.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Trial for Somerset man accused of killing teen in ‘22 begins