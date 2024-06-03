Trial has been set for the Young Dolph murder case — again. Here's where it stands

A trial date for the two men accused of fatally shooting Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021 has been set after a number of delays.

The trial is slated to begin Sept. 23, and comes on the back of a continuance requested by the defense — and unopposed by prosecutors — that would allow them to fully prepare expert witnesses to testify.

"As we all know, this case was set for trial today," Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Mitchell said in court Monday. "I was extremely upset when the lawyers came to me, asking for a motion to continue this case. I was really anxious to get this case over and done with starting this week, but they both expressed to the court the desire to get experts in. So I allowed the continuance to occur."

The trial was previously set for March, then pushed back to begin Monday. The case has seen two different judges preside over it, with one recusing himself after an appeals court ruled it appeared the judge could be seen as biased.

In addition to setting the new trial date for the two men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, Mitchell also set an Aug. 9 date for oral arguments over expert witnesses. Paul Hagerman, the deputy district attorney prosecuting the case, said he will bring two experts. Luke Evans, the defense attorney representing Johnson, said he would have one expert of his own.

Who are the other Young Dolph shooting suspects?

Four men, in total, have been indicted in connection to the shooting that killed Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr. Johnson and Smith were indicted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, employing a firearm during a felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and theft of property $10,000 or more.

Hernandez Govan, the man prosecutors say orchestrated Young Dolph's murder, was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Govan was the third man to be arrested and charged during the investigation.

Justin Johnson, the man accused of shooting Young Dolph, stands for an appearance in the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, July 14, 2023.

A fourth man, Jermarcus Johnson, was indicted for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Jermarcus Johnson was the fourth man arrested in the case and has since pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact. He faces six to 12 years for all of the charges.

Jermarcus Johnson, according to prosecutors, helped one of the other men charged in connecting with the killing, his half-brother Justin Johnson, hide and escape after the shooting and he facilitated the payments for Young Dolph's killing. They have also said his role was "much lesser" than the three other men indicted for the conspiracy.

Both Jermarcus Johnson and Govan were in court Monday but had their cases reset to a later date. Jermarcus Johnson is yet to be sentenced for his guilty plea, and prosecutors have said he could be called as a witness in the trial.

What we know about the conspiracy to kill Young Dolph

Not much, including a motive, has been revealed about the conspiracy to kill Young Dolph.

Young Dolph was killed Nov. 17, 2021, while inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard. Authorities said Justin Johnson and Smith got out of a car and shot at the shop, killing the Memphis rapper.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy began months before the shooting, in June 2021. No motive was listed in the indictment, but it alleged that Govan "solicited both Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to kill Adolph Thornton Jr."

The indictment also alleged that Jermarcus Johnson was the one who "facilitated payments to Cornelius Smith for the killing of Adolph Thornton Jr."

According to a copy of Young Dolph's autopsy, obtained by The Commercial Appeal through a public records request, the rapper was shot numerous times. The report said bullet wounds were found in his back, arms, neck and chin.

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies had planned to keep its doors closed at the Airways location following the shooting, but eventually opened the location again.

