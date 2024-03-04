Trial set for suspect accused of killing Pava LaPere, setting two people on fire

A Baltimore Circuit judge on Monday morning set a three-week trial starting in late August for the man accused of killing a tech CEO and setting two people on fire last fall.

Jason Billingsley, 32, was also scheduled during Monday morning’s brief proceedings to appear in court in July for a motions hearing in connection with the two cases. He is charged with first-degree murder for the Sept. 22 killing of Pava LaPere, a 26-year-old entrepreneur found dead at her Mount Vernon apartment building. The same schedule will apply regarding his charges of first-degree arson and rape, as well as attempted first-degree murder, after Baltimore Police say Billingsley tried to kill two people in Upton by setting them on fire, days before LaPere’s death.

Billingsley also faces several weapons and theft charges in Baltimore County.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa K. Copeland scheduled the trial, which prosecutors estimated to last about three weeks, to start Aug. 26, running until “somewhere around” Sept. 18. The jury trial will be before Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor.

Asked by Copeland on Monday morning about potential plea agreements, prosecutors said they were seeking a sentence of life without parole and had extended an offer to the defense that would have that result. One of his defense attorneys, Jason Rodriguez, said he and his client rejected that offer.

Billingsley’s virtual court appearance on Monday came as state legislators continued to weigh bills aimed at honoring LaPere and preventing the types of crimes that led to her death, which sent shockwaves through the Baltimore area as authorities sought Billingsley. LaPere, a Johns Hopkins University graduate who co-founded EcoMap Technologies, was found by police on the roof of her apartment building, and an autopsy found that she died from blunt-force trauma and strangulation.

Police say that days before, Billingsley identified himself as a maintenance worker at an Upton apartment, where he tied up a man and woman, raped the woman and slashed her neck, then set them both — as well as the apartment — on fire.

Billingsley was sentenced in 2015 to 30 years in prison, with all but 14 years suspended, for a first-degree sex offense. He was released from prison on mandatory supervision in October 2022, though after receiving diminution, or “good time” credits, while incarcerated. One bill being pushed for in LaPere’s name would prevent people convicted of certain sex crimes from receiving those credits.