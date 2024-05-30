Trial set for one of three men charged in 2017 slaying

May 30—The trial for an alleged getaway driver involved in the 2017 shooting death of Brennan Desuan McNeil, 23, is slated for January 2025.

Rayshaad Le'Sedric Smith, 27, of Durham is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery in the Aug. 4, 2017, death of McNeil at Oak Hollow Mobile Home Park, south of Deep River Road and east of Hawkins Avenue/Route 501, north of Sanford.

According to a court document, Smith said he was told to drive two men, Aubrey Jamal Cash, 27, and Andrew Leron Cash, 28, from Raleigh to Sanford, where the two brothers previously lived.

The Cash brothers allegedly exited the vehicle and sometime later Smith said he heard a gunshot and the men returned to the car jogging. They had marijuana and grocery bags, according to Smith.

The Cash brothers are also charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, but they also face two counts of kidnapping and one misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

All three have $1 million bonds.

Smith has been housed in the Durham County Jail since he was arrested March 3, 2020, according to his defense attorney, Timothy C. Morris of Erwin.

On April 4, Morris requested a bond reduction for Smith. Morris said Smith has no outstanding warrants and never failed to appear in court. Morris asked for a $100,000 bond or house arrest for his client.

Morris said the Cash brothers, who were arrested March 6, 2020, are apparently out on bond, but eCourts still shows both with a $1 million bond, although the Sanford Herald could not determine where they are being held. A court document states they are from Roxboro in Person County, but more recently lived in Semora in Caswell County.

An administrative hearing for Smith is set for 9:30 a.m. June 10.

The Cash brothers each have a motions hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 21.

Police responded to 227 Oak Hollow Road after receiving a call at 1:57 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2017, a court document states.

Officers found McNeil deceased and lying partially in a bedroom doorway with several gunshot wounds.

A witness said two men came into the residence, attempted to rob McNeil and a struggle ensued.

A white T-shirt found on the front steps of the residence was tested for DNA and contained a mixture of two people, including the victim.

In addition, a large dog was shot through an ear but survived.

According to a court document, at the time of McNeil's death the Cash brothers were living at an apartment in Raleigh with a relative of McNeil.

Smith told police that the Cash brothers' roommate later told him that the roommate's cousin and his dog were shot in Sanford, according to a court document.

An eCourts document states that McNeil's roommate said that a Hispanic man put a "hit" out on McNeil.

McNeil was involved with a Hispanic woman, who spent some time with him the night of his death, according to a court document.