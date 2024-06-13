Trial set for Monday for man suspected of raping woman in Oildale

The trial for a man suspected breaking into a woman’s home home in Oildale and raping her is scheduled to start Monday after his hearing Wednesday in the Kern County Superior Court.

Alvin Carter, 37, was charged with forcible oral copulation, first-degree burglary, burglary with the intent to commit oral copulation and kidnapping. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

On June 17, 2023, Carter and another person arrived at the victim’s house and Carter was holding a rifle, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement submitted to the courts. The victim ran inside and into her kitchen to calm herself down when she heard the side door open, according to the KCSO report.

Carter entered the victim’s home without permission and found her in the kitchen, according to the probable cause statement. He forced the victim to her knees and pointed the rifle at her but she did not understand what Carter wanted because she only spoke Spanish, according to the KCSO report.

Carter proceeded to drag the victim to the bathroom where he kicked the door in after it jammed and forced the victim to perform sexual acts before fleeing.

KCSO found physical evidence on the victim’s clothing and the DNA matched Carter, according to the statement.

According to the report, the victim’s husband saw the men arrive at his house with guns and ran away from the house. The victim’s husband told deputies that the men may have come to his house over alleged money owed to them and noticed a motorcycle was missing.

Carter’s trial is scheduled to start Monday and he remains in KCSO custody on a $1.7 million bail.