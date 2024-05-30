Trial set for man charged with shooting officer

May 30—A June 10 trial is scheduled for a man charged with shooting a law enforcement officer on Jan. 14, 2022.

Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 29, of Cameron was arrested Jan. 15, 2022 and charged with multiple offenses, including attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and firearm possession by a convicted felon. He was also charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell marijuana and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Gentry was held without bond in relation to the shooting and a $250,000 bond on the drug charges.

According to a court document, Gentry attempted to kill Deputy Daniel Holmes with a .45 caliber handgun. A previous Sanford Herald report and a court document said Gentry pulled a concealed handgun on the officer when he stopped to investigate a suspicious person call on Post Office Road in the Colon area.

Citing a press release, the Sanford Herald reported that a bullet passed through the officer's body camera and lodged in his bulletproof vest.

Gentry wrote to the Lee County Superior Court from a Raleigh prison in July of last year and requested a new attorney.

Michael Yopp was then replaced by Joseph Wesley Ellis.

Byron H. Beasley is the prosecuting attorney.

Gentry also requested a list of rehabilitation facilities.

In November 2018, Gentry was sentenced to between one and two years in prison on consolidated charges of involuntary servitude and promoting prostitution.