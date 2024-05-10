Trial set for New London woman charged in death of 4-year-old son

May 9—NEW LONDON — The 36-year-old New London woman charged with strangling to death her 4-year-old son will face a three-judge panel next month in a bid to be institutionalized rather than imprisoned.

Tiffany Farrauto made a brief appearance in New London Superior Court on Thursday to answer questions from Judge John Newson about her decision to face a panel of judges instead of a 12-member jury of peers at a murder trial.

Farrauto's public defenders, Kevin Barrs and Aimee Starita, will argue at trial that Farrauto was mentally ill when she killed her son and stuffed CBD gummies in the child's mouth. Farrauto will seek a ruling of "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect," and a commitment to Whiting Forensic Hospital under supervision by the Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Newson explained to Farrauto that by choosing to pursue an insanity defense, she is waiving her right to a jury trial. The decision, Newson said, makes Farrauto's mental health the focus of the trial.

Farrauto answered each of the judge's questions with a polite, "yes, your honor."

Farrauto, who is being held on a $2 million bond at York Correctional Institution in East Lyme, was committed to Whiting for 60 days shortly after her arrest by New London police.

The arrest warrant affidavit said police were called to the parking lot outside Farrauto's 242 Nautilus Dr. home at 6:27 a.m. on March 7, 2021, for reports of a woman screaming obscenities and striking a vehicle with a bat. Police said that when approached by officers, Farrauto told them "take me away now...because my son is already dead inside my house."

The child was found on a mattress on the floor of Farrauto's apartment, propped up by bedding with gummy bear candies scattered around him. Police said the child had lacerations and abrasions across his chest and marks on his neck.

Farrauto later admitted to the killing and told police "I'm so excited about it too. I never thought I would do it," the affidavit said. The death of Farrauto's son came just a few days after she contacted the state Department of Children and Families with concerns about someone hurting her son. The agency previously assisted the family with issues related to substance abuse, DCF confirmed.

Farrauto was evaluated shortly after her arrest and initially found not competent to understand the court proceedings. A May 12, 2021, report from Whiting, where she was committed for 60 days, shows Farrauto was diagnosed with "major depressive disorder, recurrent, with psychotic features," cannabis disorder and moderate alcohol use disorder, records show.

Farrauto's case is being prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Theresa Ferryman, who has not filed any motions to challenge the defense's bid for an insanity ruling. The two-day trial is scheduled to start on June 20 with judges John Newson, Shari Murphy and Kevin Shay presiding.

