Trial set for former police officer accused of killing pregnant wife’s fetus during fight

HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — A former Headland Police officer accused of attacking his wife and causing her to miscarry is expected to face a jury of his peers in spring of 2024.

Court documents show the trial of Robert Allen Maddox Jr. is set to begin on Monday, April 8.

According to an indictment, in March of 2022, Maddox threw his then-wife to the floor of their home during a fight and began choking her, which cut off her air supply.

The indictment claims Maddox then began punching his then-wife in the stomach, causing her to miscarry.

After the alleged attack, Maddox’s then-wife, who has since separated from him, reported it to Dothan Police. Maddox was arrested at the end of the month and charged with one count of domestic violence.

Four months after his initial arrest, Dothan Police Lt. Ronald Hall said a continued investigation revealed Maddox’s then-wife pregnant and had miscarried, prompting police to charge Maddox with an additional count of murder. That murder charge was later reduced to one count of manslaughter.

Maddox, who pled not guilty to the charges, was released from the Houston County Jail in January 2024 on a $150,000 bond.

