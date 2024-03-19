Trial scheduled for man accused of holding Port Huron officer underwater

The jury trial for a man accused of attempting to drown a Port Huron Police Department officer has been set for April 16.

The trial date for Malik Lewis, 27, was set at a pretrial conference Monday. A deadline for a plea deal was scheduled for April 8.

Lewis was arrested in November after he reportedly fled from police on a domestic violence call to Desmond Landing along the St. Clair River. An officer pursued Lewis into the water, where Lewis allegedly grabbed the officer by his wrist and pulled him down before getting on top of him, holding the officer underwater for several seconds.

Lewis reportedly got off of the officer when other police arrived and was arrested after a foot chase. He's been charged with assault with intent to murder, punishable with up to life in prison. He was also charged with domestic violence - third offense, and three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

