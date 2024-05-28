Trial reset for Albertville woman accused of killing husband

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The murder trial of an Albertville woman charged with the shooting of her husband has been moved to October.

According to court records, the trial date for 54-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright has been moved to October 28, 2024, after an agreement between the prosecution and defense in the case on May 15.

The case had been set to go to trial on Tuesday after being moved from its original trial date in December of 2023.

Wright was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, and charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband, Christopher Allen Wright.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and The Douglas Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Johnson Drive around midnight that night. On arrival, they found Christopher Wright outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Court documents show that Kathy Wright was indicted for one count of murder in May 2022, she pleaded not guilty in July 2022.

After receiving numerous anonymous tips in the weeks and months following the initial incident claiming Kathy Wright had been subjected to abuse from Christopher Wright, News 19 reached out to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, who provided the following response:

“…the District Attorney’s Office is aware that Ms. Wright claimed after shooting her husband that she acted in self-defense, and I would expect that to be the defense she asserts at trial. Beyond that, our office cannot comment further, except to say that if you have received reports from numerous persons purporting to have personal knowledge of their marital history or giving some motive or context to the shooting, we would appreciate being provided with the names and contact information for these people so that we may speak to them.” Marshall County District Attorney’s Office

Prosecutors also mentioned that there are witnesses who “are aware there was an abusive situation in the home.”

