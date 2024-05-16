Trial postponed for KVSP inmate charged with murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date was postponed two months on Thursday in the case of a Kern Valley State Prison inmate charged with murder in his cellmate’s 2021 death.

Robert Ambrott Hernandez, 28, is now scheduled for trial in late July in the death of Jose Aviles, 26, according to court records. A hearing is set in mid-July to see if attorneys are ready, or require another postponement.

RELATED: Motion denied to dismiss murder count against KVSP inmate

Hernandez was charged last year.

Aviles died Sept. 9, 2021, of multiple blunt force injuries, according to coroner’s officials. Among the injuries were broken bones in his throat and multiple skull fractures, a judge said at an earlier hearing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.