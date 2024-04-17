Trial ordered for teen accused of planning mass shooting at IE school

TechCrunch

TikTok owner ByteDance is facing fresh questions about its compliance with the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), an online governance and content moderation framework that puts a legal obligation on larger platforms to mitigate systemic risks in areas like youth mental health. This is a version of the video sharing app which recently launched ("test launched", per TikTok) in France and Spain -- letting 18+ year old users there earn points for certain in-app activities, such as liking content or following new creators. TikTok says these points can be redeemed for gift cards or "coins" that can be gifted to creators.