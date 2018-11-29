Trial to open for Ohio man accused of murder at white nationalist rally

By Gary Robertson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Reuters) - Fifteen months after a white nationalist rally erupted in violence and bedlam, the man accused of plowing his car into a crowd of counter-protesters is expected to begin standing trial for murder on Thursday.

James Fields, 21, of Ohio is charged with crimes including first-degree murder for killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, and injuring dozens of others on Aug. 12, 2017, when his speeding Dodge Challenger sent bodies flying in downtown Charlottesville.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers are set to deliver opening statements in Charlottesville Circuit Court as early as Thursday, after the completion of jury selection, which began on Monday.

Heyer's death capped two days of chaos after hundreds of white nationalists converged on Charlottesville, home of the University of Virginia, to protest the city's plans to remove a Confederate statue from a park. Two state troopers were killed during the protests when their helicopter crashed.

The "Unite the Right" rally followed a Friday night demonstration when hundreds of men carried torches, chanting anti-Semitic slogans.

U.S. President Donald Trump was heavily criticized for his response to the violence after he said there were "very fine people on both sides," seemingly equating the white nationalists with those who demonstrated against them.

Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, told Reuters this summer that she declined to return phone calls from the White House last year after hearing of Trump's remarks.

The chaos left lasting wounds in Charlottesville, which has been forced to confront its own complicated racial legacy after the violence.

The rally also did lasting damage to the image of the "alt-right" movement, a loose alignment of fringe groups centered mostly on white nationalism that had been emboldened by Trump's 2016 presidential victory. In August, a one-year anniversary rally in Washington, D.C., drew two dozen participants, who were kept safe by police amid a sea of thousands of counter-protesters.

Fields was photographed hours before the attack carrying a shield with the emblem of a far-right hate group, although the group later denied he was a member. Several people who attended high school with Fields said he spoke admiringly about Nazis and Adolf Hitler.

A lawyer for Fields told prospective jurors on Monday that the trial would include testimony showing Fields thought he was acting in self-defense.

The trial is expected to last up to three weeks. Fields has also been charged separately with federal hate crimes and pleaded not guilty.





(Reporting by Gary Robertson, writing and additional reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott)