Trial involving former Springfield Township firefighter likely going forward

A judge on Tuesday said he is unlikely to dismiss the criminal case against a longtime firefighter.

Matthew Wells, 52, of Galion, is accused of working full-time jobs for multiple public agencies simultaneously. He was previously indicted on two counts of theft in office, 10 counts of tampering with records and one count of telecommunications fraud.

The alleged theft was uncovered during an investigation by the state auditor's Special Investigations Unit, which received a complaint that Wells was being paid by two public entities for the same hours worked.

Phil Naumoff, Richland County Common Pleas Court judge, said he would issue a ruling in writing in the next day or so.

"Both sides should be ready to go to trial," Naumoff told attorneys.

Thomas Wells appears in court Tuesday with his attorney Peter Scranton for a hearing to discuss a motion to dismiss his theft in office case.

The trial is scheduled to start June 11.

SIU reported it had determined that Wells was employed by the Ohio Department of Education, the Springfield Township Fire Department in Richland County and the Pleasant Township Fire Department in Marion County and, at times, he either claimed the same work hours for two agencies or used paid leave, including sick leave, from one while working for another.

The total theft amount is $60,060, according to the state auditor's office.

In October, Wells was indicted on charges of theft in office, two counts of grand theft and a misdemeanor count of representation by a public official or employee.

In April, Wells was re-indicted on the current charges. The other case was dismissed.

Defense attorney Peter Scranton filed a motion to dismiss the case.

"The state brought the new charges in this case years after investigating the initial allegations without any additional discovery," Scranton wrote in his motion. "It is difficult to understand the reason for the delay, but it creates certainly a tactical advantage in prosecuting the case.

"The delay in filing severely limits or forecloses Matt's access to exculpatory documents that would be related to the new charges, creates a rush to consider the certain defenses for the new charges and makes for the potential of faded memories for witnesses as to new charges."

Investigation into allegations began in early 2022

The state initiated an investigation on Jan. 20, 2022. The original date ranges for the allegations were between Oct. 25, 2016, and July 30, 2021.

Representing the auditor's office, Special Prosecutor Thomas Anger said those dates were chosen as they reflected Wells' employment at the Springfield Township Fire Department, while, the state alleges, he was working simultaneously with his position at the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

"The major change in charges is the inclusion of new tampering charges and one telecommunications fraud charge," Anger wrote in his response to Scranton's motion.

During Tuesday's hearing, Anger provided more context.

"We decided to parse them (charges) out," he said. "I now have to prove 13 of these counts (instead of five)."

While Scranton said he was concerned the state could file still more charges, Anger replied, "We have no evidence that Mr. Wells did anything else illegal."

Naumoff asked a few questions during the hearing. Regarding any witnesses who couldn't remember details, he speculated that would benefit the defense, not the state.

Naumoff also said all of the evidence in the case had already been provided during the discovery process.

"It's not an issue of discovery. It's a matter of preparation," Scranton said. "It (also) drastically increases the liability."

Anger said in his motion that the defense did not provide any evidence of prejudice.

"Mr. Wells fails to identify what category of documents he lacks, what evidence has evaporated or which witnesses he's interviewed who no longer remember the facts surrounding the allegations," he wrote.

Anger also cited the case of State v. Bourn.

"The burden upon a defendant seeking to prove that preindictment delay violated due process is nearly insurmountable," the court ruled.

Wells was hired in recent months as Crestline fire chief. He is still listed on the village website, but employees would not give the News Journal an update on his status.

