Trial update: Hendersonville man guilty of double murder, sentenced to life in prison

Godiet Corral was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting deaths of two people at a gas station on Mills Gap Road.

ASHEVILLE — After a week-long trial in Buncombe County Superior Court, a jury found a Hendersonville man guilty March 12 of two counts of first-degree murder for the 2022 shooting deaths of Sandy Elizabeth Torrey and Bryan Emmanuel Khopkar.

Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams sentenced Godiet Corral, 33, to serve two consecutive terms of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, according to a news release from the District Attorney Todd Williams' office.

Corral was initially charged after Torrey and Khopkar were found dead Dec. 19, 2022 in a vehicle at a Shell gas station on Mills Gap Road in Fletcher.

Cody Wayne Dockins, who testified in Corral's trial, was in the car when the killings happened and faces two charges of first-degree murder. His trial date has not been set yet, according to Sam Snead, Chief Public Attorney, who is representing Dockins.

Since Dockin's case is still pending trial, the District Attorney’s Office will make no additional public comment at this time, the release said.

