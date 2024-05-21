Trial of far-right German suspected coup plotters begins after delay
The second and highest-profile trial of nine people linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany, including alleged ringleader Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, began on Tuesday after a delay.
Originally scheduled to start at 9:30 am, the trial only started about 45 minutes later. A spokeswoman for the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court said the lawyers needed to speak to their clients.
The alleged ringleaders of the "Reichsbürger" (Reich Citizens) group, Prince Reuss and Rüdiger von Pescatore, who is said to have led the military arm of the group, are on trial along with seven others.
Federal prosecutors accuse them of having been members of or having supported a terrorist organization. They include former members of the German armed forces and a former member of parliament for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
The trial is the second of three mammoth trials surrounding the alleged coup attempt.