Trial of far-right German suspected coup plotters begins after delay

An alleged defendant is brought into the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court building by SEK officers ahead of the second and highest-profile trial linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany, with the alleged 72-year-old ringleader, Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, going before the court. Helmut Fricke/dpa

The second and highest-profile trial of nine people linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany, including alleged ringleader Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, began on Tuesday after a delay.

Originally scheduled to start at 9:30 am, the trial only started about 45 minutes later. A spokeswoman for the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court said the lawyers needed to speak to their clients.

The alleged ringleaders of the "Reichsbürger" (Reich Citizens) group, Prince Reuss and Rüdiger von Pescatore, who is said to have led the military arm of the group, are on trial along with seven others.

Federal prosecutors accuse them of having been members of or having supported a terrorist organization. They include former members of the German armed forces and a former member of parliament for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The trial is the second of three mammoth trials surrounding the alleged coup attempt.

An alleged defendant is brought into the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court building by SEK officers ahead of the second and highest-profile trial linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany, with the alleged 72-year-old ringleader, Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, going before the court. Andreas Arnold/dpa

Police officers walk in front of the Frankfurt Higher Regional Court ahead of the second and highest-profile trial linked to a far-right coup plot in Germany, with the alleged 72-year-old ringleader, Prince Heinrich XIII of Reuss, going before the court. Andreas Arnold/dpa

Heinrich XIII, who goes under the title Prince Reuss of Greiz, is led by police officers to a police vehicle after arresting him while searching a house as part of a raid aginst so-called "Reich citizens". Boris Roessler/dpa