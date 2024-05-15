New trial denied for man found guilty in “love triangle” murder

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Geneva County man in the middle of a “love triangle” deadly shooting has been denied the chance at a new trial.

Earlier this year, Jason Kersey was found guilty of manslaughter in the murder of Tony Dean, who was shot to death in the front yard of Kersey’s Samson home during a raging storm in January 2023. He was sentenced to 30 years in an Alabama prison.

In April, Kersey asked for a new trial on the basis that he shot Dean in self-defense.

After a hearing Wednesday morning, Judge William Filmore denied Kersey that chance at a new trial.

Kersey’s attorney, David Harrison, says they will appeal Filmore’s decision. Harrison believes the evidence presented during the trial did not support the verdict.

Authorities have called this case a “love triangle” since its inception in early 2023 as Dean went to Kersey’s home to see his estranged girlfriend, Penny Carnley, now Kersey, whom Jason Kersey was then seeing. Penny and Kersey were recently married while Kersey was in the Geneva County Jail before his trial.

