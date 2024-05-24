Trial date set for San Angelo man accused of downtown murder

A man accused of gunning down Jakob Andrew Jones on New Year's Day in downtown San Angelo is set for a murder trial Nov. 18 at the Tom Green County Courthouse, according to court records.

Ryan Joaquin Renfroe, 34, of San Angelo was being held Friday in Tom Green County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Renfroe is also scheduled to appear for a status report hearing on June 4 in 51st District Court before Judge Carmen Symes Dusek, as well as other hearings in the leadup to the trial.

Exterior of Tom Green County Courthouse

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to a police media release, San Angelo officers began investigating after a deadly shooting early the morning of Jan. 1.

Officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the 100 block of South Chadbourne Street.

They found Jones, 23, with an apparent gunshot wound in the East alley. Police and medics attempted life-saving measures, but he was dead. Renfroe was on scene, and officers detained him pending arrival of the San Angelo police Criminal Investigations Division.

Renfroe was subsequently charged with murder and has remained in jail since Jan. 1, according to online records.

Police learned Renfroe and Jones knew each other, and the shooting sprang from a previous confrontation, according to allegations in the media release.

The two men agreed to meet at the location downtown to continue their dispute, according to allegations. Once they met, Renfroe allegedly shot and killed Jones.

In March, a Tom Green County grand jury indicted Renfro for charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Murder is punishable by up to life in prison, and the other charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in case of conviction.

More: San Angelo pedestrian dead after being backed over by vehicle

More: City of San Angelo offices to close Monday, Memorial Day weekend activities to enjoy

Trish Choate is serving as the interim editor for the Wichita Falls Times Record News, San Angelo Standard-Times and Abilene Reporter-News. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Trial date set for San Angelo man accused of downtown murder