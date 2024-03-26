Trial date set for John Chapman, suspect in murder of Jaime Feden

Four and a half years after Bethel Park woman Jaime Feden was found murdered in the Nevada desert, a trial date has been set for her accused murderer.

John Chapman will stand trial in federal court in Las Vegas, beginning April 22. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

John Chapman’s most recent ex-wife, Maureen Chapman, says she has been subpoenaed to testify. She was married to John Chapman at the time Jaime was murdered. She says Chapman even used her truck to take Jaime Feden from Bethel Park to Las Vegas under the guise of house hunting. But court documents say Chapman took Feden out to the desert in Lincoln County, Nevada, zip-tied her to a signpost, duct taped her nose and mouth and left her to die.

“To take an innocent life like that, it’s disgusting,” Kelly Murray said.

Kelly Murray knew Jaime Feden. She was also married to Chapman and says their entire relationship was a lie.

“He was a master manipulator,” Murray said. “He’s a complete narcissist. That’s what people need to realize.”

The two tied the knot at the Stained Glass Chapel in Las Vegas and later lived there. Vegas is where Murray says agents from the IRS knocked on their door looking for Chapman. He ended up going to federal prison for stealing Social Security numbers and filing fraudulent tax returns.

Murray says that’s far from the most disturbing moment in their marriage. There was a time when she found something in their closet.

“Baggies of women’s underwear,” Murray said. “They were individually bagged with names on them. I remember a blue pair, a hot pink neon pair, a purple pair.

Murray says she wants justice for Jaime Feden and she wants to know what Chapman meant when he called Maureen Chapman, his wife at the time, from a holding cell after his arrest and reportedly said: ‘I killed her because I had to.’

“I want him to admit the truth, the truth about everything,” Murray said. “Everyone in my family is like ‘you’re lucky you dodged a bullet. That could have been you.’”

Murray also wants to know something else she’s been thinking about for over four years.

“Were there more before Jaime?”

