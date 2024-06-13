Trial date set for accused Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooter Lyndell Mays

A jury trial date has been set for Lyndell Mays, 23, one of the men accused of murder in the mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally in February.

The Raytown man has been charged with second-degree murder, along with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He was indicted by a Jackson County grand jury in March.

Mays’ trial has been set for September 29, 2025. It is expected to last upwards of ten days, according to court records. The jury pool will consist of 250 people.

Mays is one of three adults to be charged in the Feb. 14 shooting, which left 43-year-old Lisa Lopez-Galvan dead. Twenty-two others, half of whom are children under 16, were left with gunshot injuries, and another 18 were injured in the stampede that followed.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, and Terry Young, 20, face identical charges to Mays. Both have been indicted by grand juries for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

A jury trial for Young, who was arrested a month after Miller and Mays, has been set for March 2025.

Three juveniles have also appeared in court on charges including unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest. A Jackson County judge ruled Wednesday that one, a 16-year-old who allegedly fired a gun, will not be tried as an adult.

A certification hearing for another juvenile charged in the shooting is expected to start July 25. A third teen was detained on gun-related charges that do not rise to the level to be tried as an adult.

Who is Lyndell Mays? Charges detail argument that sparked Chiefs rally shooting

Jackson County prosecutors have said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups, in which Miller and Mays were on opposite sides.

Both Miller and Mays were shot in the confrontation. Mays was shot nine times, including in the face, and has been in and out of the hospital during court proceedings.

Prospectors alleged Mays pulled his handgun first, but it was Miller who struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, the Star previously reported. Under Missouri law, someone can be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony, even when they didn’t pull the trigger themselves.

What caused mass shooting at KC Super Bowl rally? Staring, fighting and ‘being stupid’

Miller pled not guilty on all counts on June 10. He will next appear in court July 1 for a pretrial conference.

Mays is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a million-dollar bond. A motion in April to reduce the amount of his bond was denied by a Jackson County judge.

Previous reporting by the Star’s Bob Cronkleton, Natalie Wallington, Eric Adler, Andrea Klick and Nathan Pilling was used in this story.