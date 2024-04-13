Trial date expected for kidnapping, pursuit suspect

Apr. 13—CATLETTSBURG — The attorney for a man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading an extensive police chase said the matter will likely require a trial date.

On Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court, David Greathouse, 37, of Flatwoods, appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Jail, where he has resided since his arrest in August.

Per initial reports and court documents, Greathouse is accused of picking a woman up from the Bruce Apartments in Ashland against her will before leading police on a lengthy car chase.

The arresting deputy reported he attempted to stop Greathouse's vehicle after observing what could be a "rolling domestic," as he saw Greathouse acting "irate" behind the wheel of his vehicle while screaming at the woman.

According to court records, Greathouse led pursing police throughout several residential areas and heavily traveled roadways, including Hoods Creek Pike and Bellefonte Road before coming to a stop on Napier Street in Flatwoods.

The allegedly kidnapped woman said she pleaded for Greathouse to stop during the pursuit, telling police Greathouse said he wanted the police to shoot him.

Once apprehended, a search of Greathouse's vehicle turned up multiple rifles and handguns, as well as a police radio device.

Greathouse was later indicted on numerous felony charges including first-degree wanton endangerment, adult kidnapping and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

On Friday, Greathouse's court appointed attorney, Brandon West, said the defense and prosecuting attorneys had not reached an agreement regarding plea negotiations and predicted a trial date will "likely" need set in the near future.

West requested Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis allow a few more weeks for West to have another chance to speak with Greathouse before a trial date is solidified.

Davis scheduled Greathouse to reappear on May 10.

Greathouse is held in the Boyd County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Greathouse could face up to five years in prison if convicted of kidnapping or first-degree wanton endangerment.

