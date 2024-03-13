Trial continues for man charged with murder of three Muslim men

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Muhammad Syed, accused of killing three Muslim men in 2022, continued Wednesday.

Syed is accused of shooting and killing Aftab Hussein, Mohammud Azfaal Hussain and Neaeem Hussein. This trial is for the murder of Aftab Hussein, who police say was Syed’s second victim. Police say Syed gunned down Aftab outside of his apartment.

Tuesday, the defense argued that there’s no way to prove Syed pulled the trigger. Wednesday morning, the state called a witness to the stand who claims to have seen Syed in a grey Volkswagen the day of the shooting; a similar vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the crime. The defense argued there were disagreements between witnesses about the color of the vehicle at the scene.

Syed is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of tampering with evidence. Each of the cases is expected to be tried separately over the next two weeks.

