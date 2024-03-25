Trial begins this week in Jacque Mitchell murder case

CLAYTON, Mo. — The trial of Joseph Dejoie, the man accused of the death of Jacque Mitchell, starts this week. Mitchell was found dead in Dejoie’s Maryland Heights apartment. Dejoie faces charges including second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Mitchell’s family reported her missing from St. Charles in March of last year, where she lived. Last seen at Maggie O’Briens in Sunset Hills, Mitchell’s disappearance sparked concern. Her car was discovered abandoned at a Maryland Heights apartment complex, but Mitchell remained missing.

St. Charles contractor charged in roofing scam

A week following her disappearance, authorities announced an arrest after locating Mitchell’s body in Dejoie’s apartment. Described as acquaintances, text exchanges between Mitchell and Dejoie on the night of March 14th led her to his residence, according to police statements.

Charging documents reveal Dejoie’s admission to driving Mitchell’s car after her death, with her body remaining in his bedroom for several days. Investigators say Dejoie attempted to conceal evidence by wiping down her car and body.

Jury selection begins at 9 a.m. Monday, with the trial anticipated to last five days. More information will be posted on FOX2Now.com as the trial continues this week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.