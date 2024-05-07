Trial begins for Lubbock man accused in girlfriend's 2019 slaying

Jurors on Monday were seated to hear the trial of a 28-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago at his home in central Lubbock.

The trial comes about a month after Isaiah Montelongo, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since his March 4, 2022 arrest, appeared in the 140th District Court, where he was expected to enter a guilty plea to murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Monica Rubio. Instead, he rejected the plea offer at the last minute, prompting a trial setting.

Murder carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. However, Montelongo's prior felony convictions for robbery and burglary of a habitation could increase his minimum punishment to 25 years.

A jury of nine women and five men were selected Monday afternoon and Montelongo entered a plea of not guilty.

Montelongo's charge stems from a Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit that began after Lubbock police officers responded to a shots fired call about 12:20 p.m. March 3, 2022 in the 1900 block of 22nd Street. Responding officers found Rubio suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Covenant Medical Center where she died.

Rubio suffered a close-range gunshot in the mouth area, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators with the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit spoke with Montelongo, who was identified as Rubio's boyfriend, at the scene.

Montelongo denied to investigators that he shot Rubio. He said he was unaware that she was at his home but heard her yell out his name from outside, according to the affidavit.

He answered the door and saw Rubio with another man standing next to the trailer. He said the other man brandished a gun, shot Rubio and ran westbound on 22nd Street.

Montelongo told investigators he carried Rubio into his trailer and laid her on his bed, where he noticed she was bleeding.

He consented to a search of his trailer, which yielded evidence that contradicted his statement that Rubio was shot outside the trailer. Investigators found a bullet with hairs lodged into Montelongo's pillow on the bed and blood evidence inconsistent with his statement, the warrant states.

Another investigator found a video from a nearby security camera that pointed to 22nd Street, which did not support Montelongo's statement that his girlfriend's shooter ran westbound from his trailer.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Trial begins for Lubbock man accused in girlfriend's 2019 slaying