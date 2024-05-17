Trial begins in Hamburg of alleged head of Syrian government militia

The defendant hides his face in the courtroom. The trial before the Higher Regional Court is about war crimes committed by a Syrian government militia between 2012 and 2015. The accused is a 47-year-old Syrian who entered Germany in February 2016 and was arrested in Bremen on August 2023. Markus Scholz/dpa-Pool/dpa

The trial of a 47-year-old Syrian man began on Friday in the northern German port city of Hamburg in relation to potential war crimes committed by a Syrian government militia between 2012 and 2015.

The accused is a 47-year-old Syrian man who entered Germany in February 2016 and was detained in the north-western city of Bremen on August 2 last year, according to a spokesman for the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court.

As one of the leaders of the Shabiha militia in the al-Tadamon district of the Syrian capital, the accused is alleged to have participated in the abuse and enslavement of civilians as well as looting.

The militia allegedly detained people arbitrarily at checkpoints in Damascus to extort ransoms, make them perform forced labour or torture them.

The militia, in cooperation with a branch of the military secret service, is believed to have used violence to suppress opposition efforts.

The German federal prosecution service has accused the man of 21 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes.

After the indictment was read out, the 47-year-old stated that he would comment on the allegations at a later date.

