Trial begins for ex-soldier accused of killing grandparents in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Jury selection is set to begin on Monday for a former military member accused of killing his grandparents in Chester County.

Community reacts to Army soldier arrested for killing his grandparents in Chester County

In 2020 Columbia resident Gene Scott, 24, shot and killed his grandparents, Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78. Scott was actively serving in the U.S. Army and was later taken into custody while serving in Germany. Both bodies were discovered in Richburg on Father’s Day, authorities said.

A Chester County Grand Jury indicted Scott on charges of two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The sheriff believed the soldier joined the Army to hide after investigators said he killed his grandparents, but it didn’t work. Detectives knew just where to find him where he was serving in Germany.

Investigators say Scott left the Marine Corps as an ammo tech in January 2020 and killed his grandfather and his great-grandmother in June of that year.

The sheriff said his team didn’t know Scott joined the Army and just as soon as they found out, Chester County was in touch with them about the soldier, but it wasn’t until October of 2021 that they had enough evidence to arrest Scott.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.