Trial begins for Easley man charged in 2014 murder of 19-year-old Berea teen

The trial for an Easley man charged with the 2014 murder a 19-year-old former Travelers Rest High School football player will begin Monday.

According to previous reporting from the Greenville News, Rahiem Jarrad Griffin, 31, was one of three people arrested and charged on April 15, 2021 in connection with the 2014 murder of Marquail Marvista Hellams of Berea.

Kris Thomas Capatino, 49, of Easley and Destany Maria Fields, 29, of Greenville were also charged in connection with Hellams’ death, according to prior reporting by the News.

On January 31, 2014, Hellams was found dead in the woods off a gravel path with multiple gunshot wounds in Piedmont. A person passing by found Hellams's body near Davis Rd. and Charles Gandy Way.

The three suspects were charged in 2021 after an individual came forward on CrimeStoppers with forensic information, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believed there were previous conflicts between Hellams, Fields and Griffin. On Jan. 31, Fields, Griffin and Hellams met with Capatino and got into his vehicle and drove to Piedmont where Hellams was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were able to find the vehicle used by the suspects in Pickens County after the tip on CrimeStoppers.

Fields, Capatino and Griffin were all charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. Griffin was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Capatino and Fields’ trials will be placed on the docket at a later date, according to the solicitor’s office.

In a 2014 story in the News, Hellams was described by former Travelers Rest football coach Rob Searfoss as a kid who overcame obstacles to find joy in playing the game.

"He’s one of those players — even if this hadn’t happened — who touches your heart," Searfoss said. "If you took the time to get to know him, he was a good kid. He just wanted people to care about him."

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News and can be reached at tbenjamin@gan.nett.com or on X @Terrybenji2.

