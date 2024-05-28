As trial begins, defense of Arizona school facilities funding handed to Republicans

The trial in a lawsuit challenging Arizona’s funding of public school facilities was scheduled to begin Tuesday, seven years after the case was filed.

The lawsuit, brought by several school districts and school groups, could change Arizona's funding system for school facilities and put the state on the hook to provide more help to cover the repair and replacement of schools.

The case was previously scheduled for trial in January 2023, but Attorney General Kris Mayes, who had just assumed office, asked for the trial to be delayed so her office could assess the case and determine what the parties could agree on out of court. At the time, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said they hoped to avoid a trial.

But an agreement wasn’t reached. The state’s lawyers cited ongoing state budget negotiations as a reason why the parties didn't settle, according to an opening statement submitted in writing to the judge presiding over the trial. The Attorney General's Office would be giving over the defense of the case to lawyers representing the Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature, the statement said.

The lawsuit alleges the state has failed to provide adequate funding for public schools to meet their capital needs — like new schools, additions to existing schools, renovations and repairs, buses, technology and books — in turn affecting students’ ability to meet the state’s academic standards.

The state has “failed to provide the funding necessary to ensure public school buildings, facilities and equipment … meet minimum standards” established by the state and the School Facilities Oversight Board, the lawsuit states.

The state is, therefore, forcing districts to either “allow their buildings to fall into disrepair” or divert maintenance and operations funds to “support basic capital needs,” taking money away from the classroom, the lawsuit alleges. The minimum facility standards established by the state and the School Facilities Board are outdated, too, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims the state’s failure to provide adequate funding ultimately burdens taxpayers to pick up the tab through local property tax measures like bonds and overrides.

“In effect, the State has transferred its constitutional obligation to fund public schools to local taxpayers,” the lawsuit says.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare the school finance system unconstitutional and to direct the state and the School Facilities Oversight Board to revise the minimum facility adequacy guidelines. The trial was expected to last until June 25.

"Over the next month the Court will hear extensive evidence that will establish that the current capital funding system fails to meet Arizona's constitutional requirement to provide a 'general and uniform' public school system," lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote in their opening statement.

State hands defense of case to Republican leaders of Legislature

In their written opening statement, lawyers for the state argued that since Gov. Katie Hobbs and Mayes — both Democrats — took office, the state has made progress toward improving the school facilities funding system and resolved “at least some” of the plaintiffs’ concerns.

The state’s lawyers noted several of Hobbs’ efforts to address the plaintiffs' concerns since she took office in 2023: the fiscal year 2024 state budget approved in May 2023, which appropriated $183 million for grants to public schools for repair and maintenance; two executive orders in June 2023 to improve the school facilities inspection process and convene a committee to recommend updates to the minimum standards for school facilities; the appointment of an “experienced construction industry professional” to the School Facilities Oversight Board; and Hobbs' budget proposal for fiscal year 2025, which “protected school facilities funding from cuts” despite the state’s budget deficit.

But the Attorney General's Office wrote that the ongoing budget negotiations meant a solution couldn’t be reached outside of litigation. They handed defense of the case to Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma, both Republicans.

"The state will take a nominal position on the legal issues raised in this case and will allow the Special Intervenors to ‘carry the water’ in defending this case" going forward, lawyers in Mayes' office wrote of Petersen and Toma.

Plaintiffs: Facility funding system has been 'dismantled' by Legislature

In 1994, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that the existing school facility funding system was unconstitutional because it inherently created "substantial disparities" among districts by relying heavily on local property taxes. In response, legislators passed Students FIRST in 1998. The legislation established minimum adequacy guidelines for school facilities and required the state to provide funding to maintain existing facilities and build new ones. The legislation also required the state to fund “soft capital” like textbooks, computers and buses.

The plaintiffs argue Students FIRST has since been dismantled, leaving schools in much the same position as they were more than two decades ago.

Arizona has more than $170 million in unfunded school facility projects that are on hold because the state doesn't have enough money, according to the plaintiffs' opening statement. Those projects would address school deficiencies identified under the School Facilities Oversight Board’s minimum adequacy guidelines.

The case is a matter of rectifying a system of haves and have-nots, said Danny Adelman, an attorney at the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, which is helping to litigate the school funding case against the state.

Districts whose residents historically support school bond and override measures are able to fund needed facilities improvements, Adelman said. Bonds and overrides are voter-approved measures that grant school districts additional funding beyond their state-allocated budget by way of secondary property taxes based on limited property values of residences.

In contrast, districts that are unsuccessful in their bids for bonds and overrides are left with impossible choices, Adelman said.

“Do you get a bus for your aging fleet that isn’t safe anymore, or do you get computers for your kids?” Adelman said. “In Arizona, a school shouldn’t have to decide those kinds of things, and in districts with adequate bonds and overrides, they don’t. They can have both. But in districts that have to rely on state funding, those are the dilemmas.”

State gives schools enough money, Toma and Petersen argue

Lawyers for Toma and Petersen argue that the state has, in fact, fulfilled its obligations under the state constitution and that there are “vast and meaningful differences” between the way Arizona funds public schools’ capital needs today and the way it did before the 1994 decision that declared the prior setup unconstitutional.

The state has fulfilled its obligations by adopting minimum facility standards for district schools and “extensively expanding the financial support system it now uses to allow school districts to comply with those standards,” lawyers wrote in a May 22 trial memorandum.

Districts can ensure compliance with minimum guidelines using the state’s funding system “with minimal effort,” the lawyers wrote, by “conscientiously budgeting their available funds each year to pay for what” the guidelines require “before they program such funds to other discretionary uses.”

They cited the discretionary monies granted to districts through the per-student formula funding as well as the state’s Building Renewal Grant program, which is a fund for district renovations and repairs, and the state's “commitment of funds” specifically for new school construction.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued in their opening statement that there are issues with all of these: The Building Renewal Grant program is "slow and cumbersome," doesn't have sufficient funds and requires districts to have an existing deficiency, and the new school construction formula hasn't kept up with inflation and isn't adequate to build a school, they wrote.

Lawyers for Toma and Petersen also cited the state’s funding to facilitate charter schools — publicly funded but privately run schools that serve about 20% of the state’s public school students — saying they “have alleviated the capital needs at many public districts.”

They argued that the state’s constitution gives “considerable discretion” to the Legislature in deciding how to fund the public school system and entitles the Legislature to “build combinations of funding strategies that balance a certain degree of discretion in district spending with accountability requirements," which they argued the Legislature has done.

They also argued that the existence of disparities alone is not unconstitutional, because the state's funding obligations don't exceed what is required by the minimum school facilities guidelines.

The state constitution doesn’t require capital facilities or capital facilities funding to be equal at all school districts, and “disparities” are “constitutionally allowed," lawyers for Toma and Petersen wrote. This also applies to disparities that result from the ability of some districts — and the inability of others — to pass local property tax measures, they argued.

The fact that “some districts’ local decisions and local voter support create schools with distinct facility, equipment or other soft capital … advantages does not increase the State’s duty to another district,” they wrote.

