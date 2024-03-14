Trial begins for Dallas Twp. man accused of sexually assaulting child

Mar. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A room inside the Dallas Township residence of Jack P. Covert on Second Street was specifically used to sexually assault a girl whenever the child slept over, a Luzerne County prosecutor said Wednesday, while his attorney claims the child is lying.

Opening statements were given to a Luzerne County jury on the first day of Covert's trial before Judge David W. Lupas on charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski told the jury the girl was sexually assaulted by Covert, 65, when she was 5 and 6 years old but did not report the alleged offenses until she was 8 years old. Levandoski said the child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children's Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Levandoski said recorded interview with the child at the Children's Advocacy Center will be shown to the jury.

"Based on the evidence, I have no doubt the defendant took advantage of (child)," Levandoski said in ending her opening statement.

Covert's attorney, Ellen Mary Granahan, told the jury to carefully listen to the child when she testifies suggesting the girl may have lied.

"We don't have to prove her motive to lie," Granahan said in her opening statement. "There are many reasons for a child to lie. ... consider that the girl is lying. You need to listen to her to see the inconsistencies, holes in her story."

Witnesses for the prosecution are expected to be the girl, officials at the Children's Advocacy Center, Dallas Township police Detective Robert J. Odgers Jr. and Dallas Township police Officer Gina M. Kotowski.

Covert was charged multiple times by Dallas Township police since his initial arrest in November 2020. At the time of Covert's initial arrest, police suspected there were more victims resulting in additional charges being filed in 2021 and 2022.

A review of Covert's court docket indicates he has been represented by seven attorneys either from the county's Conflict Attorney's Office or the Public Defender's Office.

Covert is facing trial for one victim while other trials are scheduled at later dates.

Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott is co-prosecuting.