Trial begins in Carmichael recovery center stabbings that killed 2, wounded 2. ‘Bloody hell’

A Sacramento County Wellness and Recovery Center offered a peaceful place for those spiraling into homelessness and mental health issues to receive healing and hope.

But in February 2020, alleged knife-wielder Martin Lackey-Garcia turned the Carmichael site into the scene of a bloody stabbing rampage, said prosecutor Frederick Gotha as Lackey-Garcia’s murder trial began Monday. Dozens fled as Lackey-Garcia allegedly attacked, killing two victims, while severely injuring two others, Gotha said.

“Mr. Lackey-Garcia went to this place of healing, hope and wellness and recovery,” Gotha said. “... He brought a knife into this place and turned it into bloody hell.”

The defendant, who is representing himself in Sacramento Superior Court and plans to testify in his own defense, said he acted in self-defense and never intended to hurt anyone. The evidence has “abnormalities,” and the prosecution’s video of him attacking the center’s director is a “deep fake,” Lackey-Garcia said in an opening statement.

“They are trying to change the events that happened,” Lackey-Garcia said, referring to law enforcement and prosecutors.

He appeared in court wearing a white button-down shirt and did not stand or face jurors when presenting his opening statements that were, at times, hard to follow. Attorneys typically walk around in the well and face jurors directly as they provide an overview of their case.

Lackey-Garcia has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of 53-year-old Eileen Stanwick and 57-year-old Paul McIntyre, the latter a blind intern at the center. He also faces two counts of attempted murder, for the stabbings of receptionist Tracy Drake and center director Charles McLellan.

Drake was rushed to Mercy San Juan Medical Center and treated for a punctured lung and two rib fractures, and she needed a blood transfusion. McLellan was taken to UC Davis Medical Center and lost some function of his hand, according to previous Sacramento Bee reporting.

The incident

Feb. 28, 2020, began like any other workday before Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies, called to help with the incident, walked into a bloodbath.

Lackey-Garcia made an unplanned trip to meet with Elizabeth Waits, a rehabilitation mentor, the day of the attack, Gotha said. Waits, meeting with him one-on-one, saw his demeanor become “aggressive” and “belligerent,” Gotha said.

The behavior alarmed Waits, and she emailed her colleagues a single line: “HELP,” according to an exhibit displayed by Gotha.

Stanwick, who received the email, began attempting to help Lackey-Garcia during the appointment.

Between 30 seconds and a minute later, screams rang out, Gotha said.

Lackey-Garcia stabbed Stanwick at least six times, the prosecutor said. Drake spotted the defendant assaulting Stanwick and rushed over to help — but blood poured down her face as she was stabbed repeatedly and fell on top of Stanwick, who died, Gotha said.

McIntyre, who used a cane to walk, also approached to help when the defendant swung once and stabbed him, Gotha said. McIntyre died at the scene.

Gotha played a video in which Lackey-Garcia burst through a door into a patio area as employees scatter. He chased McLellan around a circular patio and sliced into an artery in his arm, sending thick streams of blood splattering against the walls, Gotha said.

People gather after arriving near the scene where four people were stabbed, two fatally, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, on the 3600 block of Mission Avenue in Carmichael. Defendant Martin Lackey-Garcia’s murder trial began Monday in Sacramento Superior Court.

He plans on calling Wellness and Recovery Center employees to testify, including Drake, as well as sheriff’s deputies. Deputies on Monday began testifying about arriving and immediately rendering medical aid.

One deputy began CPR on Stanwick, but blood kept spurting out of her wounds, coating the carpet, according to testimony. Drake kept screaming that she didn’t want to die, testified Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. David Derouen.

Pictures displayed for jurors showed dried blood caking Drake’s face and stitches wrapped around McLellan’s hand.

“The evidence in this case is going to be overwhelming,” Gotha said.

Lackey-Garcia’s defense

It’s not a “very pretty” story of how Lackey-Garcia decided to seek help at the Wellness and Recovery Center, the defendant said at the beginning of his opening statements.

He began to describe a trip through the criminal justice system, which included time in prison for threatening his mother. Since the 1990s, Lackey-Garcia has rotated between state and county correctional facilities for domestic violence, drug possession and assault convictions, according to previous Bee reporting.

“I didn’t know about the law (while facing previous court cases) — still don’t,” he said.

One particular case “changed his life forever,” Lackey-Garcia said. He said he was followed everywhere he went, his phone was hacked and people wanted to kill him.

His family told him he was imagining everything and told him to get help. Lackey-Garcia said he tried to gain access to another mental health facility, but was rebuffed by county workers.

A Bee investigative report found county workers either missed or miscalculated Lackey-Garcia’s violent criminal history. They then referred him to the Wellness and Recovery Center, which primarily treats “low-intensity” cases.

At the center, Lackey-Garcia said he was “threatened” and promised to elaborate “what started” the incident while testifying in his own defense.

McInytre approached the defendant from behind, Lackey-Garcia said in court. While not turning to see who’s behind him, Lackey-Garcia said he swung one time and stabbed McIntyre.

“I’m like ‘Dude, why’d you come in here?’” Lackey-Garcia said he said to McIntyre. “... ‘This had nothing to do with you. I don’t even know who you are.’”

Drake attacked him, prompting him to stab her, Lackey-Garcia said. He explained that he chased McLellan because “as far as I’m concerned, I am defending myself and that’s it.”

“I don’t want to hurt you,” Lackey-Garcia said he told McLellan, adding that if he was “to do that again,” then he would get stabbed.

McLellan did “that again,” prompting Lackey-Garcia to run across the courtyard and slice his arm, he said.

“I’ve never, ever had anything happen like this,” Lackey-Garcia said as he concluded his opening statements. “And that’s it.”

The prosecution is expected to call witnesses for the next week. Lackey-Garcia will then begin arguing in his own defense.