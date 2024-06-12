Trial begins in 2021 near-fatal stabbing

Jun. 11—ROCHESTER — Tommy Jackson doesn't remember being stabbed, but remembers waking up in a hospital bed on Christmas Day 2021, he told a jury Tuesday.

Jackson, 29, was the first witness in the criminal case against Trashun Haywood, 22, and the man Haywood is accused of stabbing multiple times in a fight the morning of Christmas Eve 2021.

The trial opened Tuesday in Olmsted County District Court. In opening arguments, prosecutors said Haywood told one witness and admitted to an investigator that he had stabbed Jackson with his pocket knife during a fight.

Haywood faces felony charges of first-degree assault, causing great bodily injury and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Haywood's actions were "unreasonable" and "unjustifiable," as he escalated a fight to a near-fatal stabbing , said Joseph Rosholt, senior attorney with the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

"This is a case about retaliation, not self-defense," Rosholt said.

Haywood's attorney described to the jury a chaotic scene. Prosecutors' and law enforcement's narrative of events is only part of the story, Emily Adel told the jury.

"That's not the entire story," she said.

In his testimony, Jackson said he didn't recall the exact moment he had been stabbed. He only realized he was injured when witnesses to the fight in an apartment in northwest Rochester began yelling he was bleeding and had been stabbed.

Jackson said he remembered standing up and seeing blood "spurting" from his arm.

"How did you know you had been stabbed?" asked Arianna Whitney, Assistant Olmsted County Attorney.

"There's a hole in my arm," Jackson said.

The fight, which started after Jackson insulted Haywood's sister, moved from the living room, to a hallway outside the apartment bathroom and finally to a bedroom where police investigating the scene say Jackson was stabbed. According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a trail of blood from the apartment that ended in a pool of blood in the bedroom. That's where Jackson testified Tuesday he and Haywood ended up on the floor fighting.

Jackson also said he didn't recall seeing Haywood holding a knife.

One of the witnesses at the apartment drove Jackson to Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys hospital. He recalled passing out a couple of times. Court records show emergency department workers had to perform "life saving measures" on Jackson. Jackson said Tuesday he learned when he regained consciousness Christmas Day that he had been stabbed a total of five times — in his arm, chest and neck.

Police say Haywood left the apartment on foot and flagged down a driver for a ride. According to court records, the driver noted Haywood was covered in blood and asked Haywood what happened. Haywood told the driver, "I think I just killed somebody."

That driver later that morning called police to report the incident. Haywood later went to the St. Marys Emergency Department after a seizure, defense attorneys said. That's where investigators interviewed Haywood and he admitted to stabbing Jackson. More witness testimony in trial is scheduled to continue this week.