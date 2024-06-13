Trial to begin for Akron woman who was body-slammed by police officer

A 24-year-old Akron woman who was body-slammed by an Akron Police Department officer during a chaotic family argument in January is scheduled to appear before a panel of jurors Thursday for the start of her trial.

Dierra Fields, a single mother of two, is charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

The Beacon Journal declined to identify Fields in previous reporting on this case because she is facing misdemeanor charges; through her lawyer, however, she consented to being named.

Worn body camera footage showed Fields standing behind a chair before Akron police officer Thomas Shoemaker handcuffed her, not telling her why he was doing so.

She offered to sit outside in her car, but he declined. He then released her wrists to adjust the handcuffs. That's when he is seen lifting her by her arms throwing her into the ground face first.

Legal maneuvering, disagreements over Shoemaker's actions

Police concluded the officer’s actions were justified and praised him for remaining “reserved.”

Anthony Finnel, the police auditor with the Akron Citizens' Police Oversight Board, disagreed, calling Shoemaker's actions "over the top."

Finnel wrote in a nine-page report of the incident that "Shoemaker failed to use non-confrontational verbal skills, empathy or active listening, but instead used the opposite, to include vulgar profanity" and that he was a "source of continued chaos."

Just before the body slam, a juvenile began to scream and stand on the sofa, according to Finnel's report. Shoemaker pushed the juvenile down and yelled "Sit the f*** down. If you get up again, you're getting arrested."

The report dropped just over one week before Fields' trial was originally slated to begin in late April, leading Fields' attorney Imokhai Okolo to successfully motion to continue the trial to June.

Around the same time, city prosecutors came under fire for listing Signal Akron reporter Doug Brown as a witness in the Akron Municipal Court case.

Although they later removed him from the list, this move would have kept him and other witnesses from commenting on the case. For Brown, the order would have kept him from reporting on the case.

