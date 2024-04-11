Trial back on for inmate suicide lawsuit

Apr. 11—ASHLAND — Following an unsuccessful appeal to free two deputy jailers from a federal lawsuit, a trial is back on in a case involving the alleged wrongful suicide of an inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center in 2021.

In March 2022, family members of 37-year-old Derrick Bryant filed a lawsuit against Boyd County Jail employees for failing to place Bryant on suicide watch after he displayed warning signs, allegedly going against the recommendations of the jail's medical staff to do so.

Per court records and previous reports, Bryant committed suicide nine days after his booking in March 2021.

The suit currently names two deputy jailers and their shift sergeant for "negligence, outrageous conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress," after records reflect Bryant's troubling behavior and statements went undetected prior to his death.

The plaintiffs further argue Bryant's death was avoidable, reasoning if he had been placed on a suicide watch as instructed in training and by law, he wouldn't have had the capability to hang himself inside of his COVID isolation cell.

According to the complaint, Bryant had multiple episodes of "seizure-like" activity — which medical staff and deputies claimed were feigned — spoke of unrelenting thoughts and was allegedly not placed on suicide watch despite the jail nurse's instructions after she assessed Bryant.

In an effort to specify the importance of suicide watch, counsel for Bryant's family wrote the mere fact Bryant was found hanging from a shelf in his cell was sufficient enough to prove his death was avoidable.

Plaintiffs point out that had the jail acted as they were trained in identifying and preventing suicide, Bryant should have been placed in a cell with routine checks, with a "suicide-proof" blanket, smock and mat that can not be torn or easily manipulated for self-harm use.

The plaintiffs also found issue with the actual cell Bryant was found dead in, as he was successful in hanging himself from a fixed wall shelf, whereas suicide watch cells have no such fixtures.

In June 2023, Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves issued an opinion upholding claims of negligence and deliberate indifference to a serious medical need, citing the plaintiffs had presented sufficient enough claims that a reasonable jury could agree.

Counsel for the two deputy jailers later appealed Reeves's ruling which denied the jailers of qualified immunity, arguing Bryant's "serious medical needs" weren't known to the defendants, and even if they were, they acted as instructed by their superior officer.

Last month the U.S. Circuit of Appeals for the 6th District made its ruling to uphold Reeves's decision to keep the deputy jailers individually responsible for their actions or lack there of.

The previous scheduled trial date of August 2023 was put on hold pending the appeals court's ruling, which is now back on track.

Counsel is instructed to present their witness lists, exhibit lists and summaries of expected testimony by July 22.

Expected testimony will mostly likely derive from earlier depositions, or unofficial testimonies, from witnesses and experts, including statements from the jail's nurse and the three defendants.

According to deposition testimony gathered last year in anticipation of the trial, all three defendants said they were not told anything by medical staff, although the nurse documented and testified she recommended suicide watch for Bryant on multiple occasions.

Assuming there are no additional delays, the trial is set to begin on Sept. 10 in Lexington.

