Trial for alleged accomplice in death of Officer Kevin Apple to begin

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The trial to decide the fate of an alleged accomplice in the death of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple will begin this week.

Elijah Andazola, 21, was arrested on accomplice charges for capital murder and escape in June 2021.

His trial comes after the recent sentencing of Shawna Cash in February, where she received life in prison without parole.

Kevin Apple served the Pea Ridge Police Department for 23 years and was killed at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

The driver in the incident that killed Apple was Shawna Cash. Andazola was allegedly involved in the case.

The pretrial hearing begins on Monday, March 4 at the Benton County Courthouse, with the trial kicking off the day after on Tuesday, March 5.

