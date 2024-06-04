Trial of accused Alpo Martinez killer underway in New York

Jun. 4—A jury trial of the man charged in New York City with the murder of former Lewiston resident Alpo Martinez got underway Monday. It is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

Suspect Shakeem Parker, 30, was charged in February 2022 with the murder of the legendary drug kingpin once known as "the mayor of Harlem."

Alberto "Alpo" Martinez, a notorious crack dealer who acknowledged his role in at least 14 murders in the 1980s, had lived in Lewiston under a federal witness protection program for five years before he was gunned down in Harlem on Halloween in 2021.

Police said Parker, already in jail on a different charge, shot Martinez because he was upset at the reckless way Martinez had been riding motorcycles in the neighborhood.

Parker's trial is underway with Judge Daniel Conviser in the Criminal Court of the City of New York. He is being represented by a Legal Aid attorney who could not be reached.

Copy the Story Link

Wisconsin AG files felony charges against attorneys, aide who worked for Trump in 2020

Prosecutors spend first day of testimony in Hunter Biden's gun trial detailing his drug problems