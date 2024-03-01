Trial in 2022 fatal crash on U.S. 12 scheduled for June in Lenawee County Circuit Court

ADRIAN — A trial about a fatal crash in May 2022 that was scheduled to start next week has been rescheduled for late June.

The change was agreed to Wednesday by attorneys involved in the case after Lenawee County Circuit Judge Michael R. Olsaver allowed the prosecution to add THC to alcohol as the substances that Dante Roy Taylor, 23, of Onsted is alleged to have been under the influence of when the car he was driving crashed May 22, 2022, along U.S. 12 in Franklin Township. Taylor's passenger, 27-year-old Branden Walker of Brooklyn, died in the crash.

The trial is now scheduled to begin June 25 and last for three days.

Taylor is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death when at fault. Both charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

When Taylor was charged in August 2022, only alcoholic liquor was listed on the warrant as an intoxicating substance. On Feb. 21, Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Phebie McClure told Olsaver the lab report was not completed until Aug. 9, 2023. In preparing for the trial, she spoke with the lab that did the blood alcohol test and the person she spoke to mentioned the THC result and said that result was provided to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the crash, in September 2023. She said she was not aware there was a test result that showed THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — until then. When she got that information from the sheriff's office, which McClure said "wasn't very long ago," she amended the charge and served that upon the defense.

McClure said state law allows the information — as a felony warrant is called in court — to be amended anytime until the jury begins deliberating.

Taylor's attorney, Michael Dagher-Margosian of the Lenawee County Public Defender's Office, argued that adding THC changed the theory of the case and would violate Taylor's due process rights and court rules. He said that while the law does allow the information to be amended, he said there are exceptions and this is one of those exceptions. He asked Olsaver to deny the prosecution's motion to add THC and not allow any submission of evidence related to THC during the trial.

Olsaver asked McClure whether adding THC changed the theory of the case. He said amending the information was subject to it not being prejudicial or surprising to the defense.

"We're a week out from trial and this significantly changes how the case will be tried," he said.

Except for the lab report, the proofs for operating while intoxicated are the same, McClure said. A jury can decide if the driver was under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, a combination of substances or at the legal limit.

At the end of the Feb. 21 hearing, Olsaver said he would take the arguments under advisement and issue a ruling. On Wednesday, he said he would allow the prosecution to include THC and give the defense more time to prepare. Dagher-Margosian said he would be filing a motion related to allowing evidence of THC to be admitted at the trial.

McClure said she has offered a plea agreement where Taylor could plead guilty to reckless driving causing death and first-offense operating while intoxicated with a sentencing agreement where he would do time in the Lenawee County Jail rather than the longer term in a state prison he would likely receive if he is convicted as charged. Dagher-Margosian said they've considered the agreement and intend to go to trial.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. May 22, 2022, the sheriff's office reported. Deputies determined that the car was traveling westbound on U.S 12 near Sharon Hollow Road and appeared to leave the roadway, strike a tree and go airborne. The vehicle crossed back over U.S. 12 and came to rest in the ditch on the other side of the road. There did not appear to be any evidence of braking.

Walker was found deceased at the scene. Taylor was located some time later and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Taylor is free on a personal recognizance bond.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Trial in 2022 fatal crash on U.S. 12 scheduled for June