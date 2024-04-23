Trial for 2016 double homicide suspect Joshua Willis begins

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — In 2016, the bodies of up-and-coming model Ashley Metz, and her boyfriend, Brouklynn Hill, were found in separate burned vehicles in Scott and Carencro. Both Metz and Hill had been shot and later set on fire in their cars. The two had been dating for only three months.

Joshua Willis, the second suspect on trial for murder is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the June 2016 deaths of Metz and Hill. For the first time, Willis sat before a jury while the other suspect, Joseph Sylvester testified against Willis.

Carla Dean, the mother of Ashley Metz says although this is something you’re never truly prepared for, she’s ready to hear what will be said during the testimonies.

“It’s exciting to know that we have finally come to this day. It’s been almost eight years and waiting and hoping and looking for closure. Not just for me, but for Brouklyn’s family,” Dean explained.

During both the examination and cross examination, Sylvester testified against Willis. When Sylvester was asked why he thought Willis would harm him he answered, “because he just killed two people.”

Sylvester took a plea bargain where he is serving fifty years in exchange for testifying against Willis. Dean says prior to the trial, she’s been working on getting closure as there were still some things unanswered.

“So just some unanswered questions, you know, that I have. And I did get some of that pretty much answered today,” said Dean.

Dean says what she heard in court can only be described as difficult to hear and complicated. She says she’s been waiting for this day for the past eight years because the time without her daughter has been spent trying to heal and move on as well as share a message with parents about being close with their children.

“Make sure you have a bond with your kids. And I did have one. And no matter how old they are, you always wanted to tell them, you know, do what’s best. Don’t take people for granted because situations can happen,” Dean said.

Dean says the trial is expected to last over the next two weeks, but she’s hoping it ends sooner.

